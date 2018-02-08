



HC Bloemendaal have signed the world’s best player with Arthur van Doren making the move to the Hoofdklasse for next season.





The 23-year old defender won the FIH men’s Player of the Year on Monday night and has been named the Rising Star for the last season during which time he won silver with the Belgian national team at the 2016 Olympic Games and at the European Championships 2017 in Amstelveen.



With Dragons, he was the EHL ambassador at the 2017 FINAL4 in Antwerp where his club won the bronze medal. He is the latest Belgian to play for the club with Tom Boon and Simon Gougnard previously lining out with the sparrows while Manu Stockbroekx is a current player.



Interestingly, Dragons will meet Bloemendaal in the EHL on March 31 in Rotterdam, marking an interesting sub-plot for van Doren between his current and new clubs.



He is looking forward to reporting to 't Kopje next year: "I am incredibly happy, particularly with how I got to know the club and players this week which gives me great confidence for the future looking forward to playing for the 'Bloemendaal-Oranje'.”



While the season is in full swing, Bloemendaal is already planning for the future. Coach Michel van den Heuvel and important players such as Glenn Schuurman, Thierry Brinkman, Florian Fuchs and Manu Stockbroekx have all confirmed they will stay with with HC Bloemendaal while Xavi Lleonart Blanco will return to Barcelona after his Bloemendaal adventure.



With van Doren, Bloemendaal is continuing to build a team that can challenge for top prizes.



The club’s Floris-Jan Bovelander said: "As a player and as a person, Arthur fits perfectly with the club and the team - a player like him is a joy for everyone who loves hockey. He will also trains the youth of Bloemendaal, particularly as a specialist in defensive techniques and defending."



Euro Hockey League media release