



SANTIAGO, Chile - The U.S. Men's National Team are heading home with two wins under their belt following a friendly series against FIH Hero World Ranked No. 34 Chile. Despite going winless in the 5 Nations Tournament last week in Malaga, Spain, the squad demonstrated tremendous strides since 2017 and has closed the competitive gap on the top teams in the world.





Each and every game was close, despite small lapses in assignments and duties by various players. The addition of two extra matches after a big tournament was mentally tough for the players to refocus, but they all prevailed and gave USMNT Head Coach Rutger Wiese the opportunity to try different players in different positions and also bring along some of the younger players.



In the first match, USA let the game come at them a little more, overloading their right side which was a different look than usual, but responded well by putting in six goals. Chile meanwhile relied on a very fast counter attack which caught the defense off guard, netting three goals themselves. Game two was a different approach, once again, where Chile pressed continuously from the first whistle. USA scored early and held a 2-0 lead well into the second quarter. Chile's pressing strategy continued after the half, but USA built the lead up to 5-2 before letting it slip back to the final score of 5-4.



The matches revealed to be especially productive for Michael Barminksi (Ventura, Calif.), Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Jaja Kentwell (Spring City, Pa.) and Nick Molscan (Wanganui, New Zealand), who contributed with superb field goal execution.



"The team is understanding the meaning of hard work and is looking forward to continuing to build and improve," said Wiese.



USFHA media release