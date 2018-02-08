

BERLIN, Germany – After suffering a loss in the opening pool play match of the women’s Indoor Hockey World Cup, the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team took on No. 4 Poland in front of a healthy crowd on the main court at the Max-Schmeling-Halle. Poland got on the board first but USA rallied to even the score and lock in one point in the Pool A with the 1-1 tie.





"We just wanted to go out and attack," said Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.), when asked about the focus in this match-up. "Make them uncomfortable from the start and get some opportunities that could lead to goals. We worked on prioritizing our jobs and being sure we were doing what was needed to keep us together as one unit was huge."



For the first ten minutes of the half, possession was shared between USA and Poland as neither side could generate a positive circle outcome. USA had some great passing patterns up-field and a few long balls send off the boards but failed to link the final possession together. In the 14th minute, Poland grabbed their first penalty corner and successful of the chance, Marlena Rybacha’s drag found the back of the net giving them a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Poland was issued a green card giving USA a player advantage for a minute. A low shot by Abigail Pitcairn (Aspinwall, Pa.) forced Poland’s goalkeeper to come off the line and make a save but the half-closed USA 0, Poland 1.



USA went quick off the line to start the second half as Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.) took it with speed forward. The attacking threat was met by a tight Poland defense as they shut down all lanes and spaces to work in behind. This didn’t limit USA’s persistent mentality as with patience they swung the ball between defenders. In the 24th minute, USA preserved as Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.) collected the ball off boards, beat a defender and slipped it past Poland’s goalkeeper to equalizes the score, 1-1.



With both teams eager to break the deadlock, play started to get physical as a few cards were issued in the remaining minutes. A close chance came for Poland when they earned a penalty corner but Samantha Carlino (Kennett Square, Pa.) came out of the goal to make the stop and USA’s defense stayed low to regain possession. Another for Poland when Carlino was beat out of goal but Campbell was behind to collect the attempt. USA had a few opportunities of their own when Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.) found Barham deep and again when Barham made a great trailing steal to put them on instant attack in the circle, but no outcomes were found. Poland finished with the last chance of the game as a flick hit the outside net just before the buzzer as the final score stood at USA 1, Poland 1.



"In an international tournament like this, you don't have time to have any mental letdowns," mentioned Campbell on what the squad has learned so far going up against some of the world's best. "You've got to be focused and tuned in at all times. Once you let down for a millisecond, they will take advantage. Also, making sure to keep defensive penalty corners to a minimum as they can make or break a game."



On the second day of pool play, the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team will face No. 12 Kazakhstan at 4:10 a.m. ET and No. 19 Switzerland at 10:15 a.m. ET. The first game will be live streamed and can be watched at usafieldhockey.com.



USFHA media release