Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 (Women) - Day 1

Published on Thursday, 08 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 63
View Comments

Berlin (GER)

Results

RUS - UKR     Pool B     4 - 6 (2 - 2)
GER - NAM     Pool B     12 - 0 (4 - 0)
CZE - AUS     Pool B     1 - 2 (1 - 1)
SUI - BLR     Pool A     1 - 5 (0 - 2)
NED - KAZ     Pool A     7 - 0 (2 - 0)
POL - USA     Pool A     1 - 1 (1 - 0)
CZE - NAM     Pool B     6 - 2 (5 - 0)
GER - RUS     Pool B     8 - 1 (3 - 1)
BLR - USA     Pool A     4 - 1 (1 - 1)
NED - SUI     Pool A     5 - 2 (2 - 0)
POL - KAZ     Pool A     4 - 1 (2 - 0)
UKR - AUS     Pool B     4 - 3 (1 - 2)

Pool Standings

Pool A

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Netherlands 2 2 0 0 12 2 10 6
2 Belarus 2 2 0 0 9 2 7 6
3 Poland 2 1 1 0 5 2 3 4
4 United States 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1
5 Switzerland 2 0 0 2 3 10 -7 0
6 Kazakhstan 2 0 0 2 1 11 -10 0

Pool B

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Germany 2 2 0 0 20 1 19 6
2 Ukraine 2 2 0 0 10 7 3 6
3 Czech Republic 2 1 0 1 7 4 3 3
4 Australia 2 1 0 1 5 5 0 3
5 Russia 2 0 0 2 5 14 -9 0
6 Namibia 2 0 0 2 2 18 -16 0


Upcoming 8 February 2018 (GMT+1)

09:00     RUS - CZE     Pool B
09:15     BLR - NED     Pool A
10:10     USA - KAZ     Pool A
10:25     SUI - POL     Pool A
11:20     UKR - GER     Pool B
11:35     AUS - NAM     Pool B
16:00     POL - NED     Pool A
16:15     USA - SUI     Pool A
17:10     KAZ - BLR     Pool A
17:25     AUS - RUS     Pool B
18:20     CZE - GER     Pool B
18:35     NAM - UKR     Pool B

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.