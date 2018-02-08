Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 (Women) - Day 1
Berlin (GER)
Results
RUS - UKR Pool B 4 - 6 (2 - 2)
GER - NAM Pool B 12 - 0 (4 - 0)
CZE - AUS Pool B 1 - 2 (1 - 1)
SUI - BLR Pool A 1 - 5 (0 - 2)
NED - KAZ Pool A 7 - 0 (2 - 0)
POL - USA Pool A 1 - 1 (1 - 0)
CZE - NAM Pool B 6 - 2 (5 - 0)
GER - RUS Pool B 8 - 1 (3 - 1)
BLR - USA Pool A 4 - 1 (1 - 1)
NED - SUI Pool A 5 - 2 (2 - 0)
POL - KAZ Pool A 4 - 1 (2 - 0)
UKR - AUS Pool B 4 - 3 (1 - 2)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|2
|10
|6
|2
|Belarus
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2
|7
|6
|3
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|4
|United States
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|5
|Switzerland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10
|-7
|0
|6
|Kazakhstan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|11
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|1
|19
|6
|2
|Ukraine
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|7
|3
|6
|3
|Czech Republic
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|5
|Russia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|14
|-9
|0
|6
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|18
|-16
|0
Upcoming 8 February 2018 (GMT+1)
09:00 RUS - CZE Pool B
09:15 BLR - NED Pool A
10:10 USA - KAZ Pool A
10:25 SUI - POL Pool A
11:20 UKR - GER Pool B
11:35 AUS - NAM Pool B
16:00 POL - NED Pool A
16:15 USA - SUI Pool A
17:10 KAZ - BLR Pool A
17:25 AUS - RUS Pool B
18:20 CZE - GER Pool B
18:35 NAM - UKR Pool B
