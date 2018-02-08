Alexie Beovich





Photo Credit: Andrew and Debra Spence, Sydney Indoor Hockey Association



The Indoor Hockey World Cup has begun in Germany and Australia’s Men and Women have impressed on the first day of the tournament.





Men’s Side



It was a thrilling way to open the competition for Australia’s Indoor Men’s side, upsetting Poland in a 5-3 victory.



Australia came out attacking, scoring the first three goals of the match within the first 18 minutes. The early offensive display saw field goals to Troy Sutherland, Jack Hayes and James Knee.



Poland was able to answer, scoring three goals of their own within a ten minute flurry but it was Jack Hayes impressive field scoring that took the energy out of the game. Hayes quickly posted two more goals for his hat trick and locked in the Australian victory.



The second men’s game for the day saw Germany defeat Australia 7-1. The impressive home team was dominant throughout the match, never giving Australia a chance to breathe.



Australia’s only goal scorer was Jack Hayes.



After the upset victory over Poland, Australia is well placed for their second day of competition.



Australia will face Trinidad and Tobago before taking on the Czech Republic side.



Women’s Side



Australia’s Women’s side fell to Ukraine 4-3 in an opening match loss.



The competition was fierce and Australia looked to be in control throughout the game but an amazing last minute comeback from Ukraine proved too much.



Ukraine opened the game with a fourth minute goal to Yana Vorushylo but Australia quickly answered with three of their own.



Kyah Gray opened the scoring for Australia, scoring from a penalty corner in the ninth minute. Madeleine Murphy and Tegan Boucher added a field goal each to Australia’s total before half time.



Heading into the second half Australia led 3-1 and looked in control of the match but three goals in four minutes to Ukraine created an obstacle that the Aussies ultimately couldn’t overcome.



Australia’s second match was a defensive grind which saw them defeat Czech Republic 2-1.



Both sides struggled to convert throughout the match but Australia’s Lisa Farrell and Shelley Watson were able to post a winning score with a goal each.



Four cards were handed out throughout the pressure filled match including a Yellow to Czech Republic’s Barbora Haklova.



The win sets Australia up nicely ahead to their next matches against Namibia and Russia.



To watch Australia compete at the Indoor Hockey World Cup you can live stream matches through the FIH Youtube Channel.



Hockey Australia media release