Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 (Men) - Day 1
Berlin (GER)
Results
BEL - IRI Pool B 3 - 3 (2 - 2)
AUT - RSA Pool B 6 - 3 (2 - 1)
RUS - SUI Pool B 1 - 3 (1 - 1)
GER - AUS Pool A 7 - 1 (3 - 1)
KAZ - CZE Pool A 3 - 9 (2 - 4)
POL - TTO Pool A 11 - 5 (2 - 3)
AUT - BEL Pool B 7 - 2 (2 - 1)
IRI - SUI Pool B 5 - 1 (2 - 1)
POL - AUS Pool A 3 - 5 (0 - 3)
RUS - RSA Pool B 5 - 0 (2 - 0)
CZE - TTO Pool A 7 - 2 (6 - 0)
GER - KAZ Pool A 15 - 0 (11 - 0)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|1
|21
|6
|2
|Czech Republic
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|5
|11
|6
|3
|Poland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|14
|10
|4
|3
|4
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|10
|-4
|3
|5
|Trinidad & Tobago
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|18
|-11
|0
|6
|Kazakhstan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|24
|-21
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Austria
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|5
|8
|6
|2
|Iran
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Russia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|5
|Belgium
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|10
|-5
|1
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|11
|-8
|0
Upcoming 8 February 2018 (GMT+1)
12:30 CZE - GER Pool A
12:45 KAZ - POL Pool A
13:40 BEL - RUS Pool B
13:55 SUI - RSA Pool B
14:50 IRI - AUT Pool B
15:05 TTO - AUS Pool A
19:30 POL - GER Pool A
19:45 RSA - IRI Pool B
20:40 SUI - BEL Pool B
20:55 RUS - AUT Pool B
21:50 AUS - CZE Pool A
22:05 TTO - KAZ Pool A
