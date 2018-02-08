Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Just Hockey

Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 (Men) - Day 1

Published on Thursday, 08 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 64
View Comments

Berlin (GER)

Results

BEL - IRI         Pool B     3 - 3 (2 - 2)
AUT - RSA     Pool B     6 - 3 (2 - 1)
RUS - SUI     Pool B     1 - 3 (1 - 1)
GER - AUS     Pool A     7 - 1 (3 - 1)
KAZ - CZE     Pool A     3 - 9 (2 - 4)
POL - TTO     Pool A     11 - 5 (2 - 3)
AUT - BEL     Pool B     7 - 2 (2 - 1)
IRI - SUI         Pool B     5 - 1 (2 - 1)
POL - AUS     Pool A     3 - 5 (0 - 3)
RUS - RSA     Pool B     5 - 0 (2 - 0)
CZE - TTO     Pool A     7 - 2 (6 - 0)
GER - KAZ     Pool A     15 - 0 (11 - 0)

Pool Standings

Pool A

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Germany 2 2 0 0 22 1 21 6
2 Czech Republic 2 2 0 0 16 5 11 6
3 Poland 2 1 0 1 14 10 4 3
4 Australia 2 1 0 1 6 10 -4 3
5 Trinidad & Tobago 2 0 0 2 7 18 -11 0
6 Kazakhstan 2 0 0 2 3 24 -21 0

Pool B

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Austria 2 2 0 0 13 5 8 6
2 Iran 2 1 1 0 8 4 4 4
3 Russia 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 3
4 Switzerland 2 1 0 1 4 6 -2 3
5 Belgium 2 0 1 1 5 10 -5 1
6 South Africa 2 0 0 2 3 11 -8 0


Upcoming 8 February 2018 (GMT+1)

12:30     CZE - GER     Pool A
12:45     KAZ - POL     Pool A
13:40     BEL - RUS     Pool B
13:55     SUI - RSA     Pool B
14:50     IRI - AUT         Pool B
15:05     TTO - AUS     Pool A
19:30     POL - GER     Pool A
19:45     RSA - IRI         Pool B
20:40     SUI - BEL     Pool B
20:55     RUS - AUT     Pool B
21:50     AUS - CZE     Pool A
22:05     TTO - KAZ     Pool A   

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.