

DSG director of sport and hockey coach Chris Hibbert demonstrates a move to one of the DSG goalkeepers, Holly Clowes, during the East Cape Residential Hockey Camp held at the beginning of January



DSG director of sport Chris Hibbert recently spent a week in the UK working with the England men’s and women’s hockey teams as a consultant coach.





His invitation to the UK follows on from his stint with the English men’s team when they were in South Africa early last year, and he had been asked to assist with their preparation for the Commonwealth Games and respective men’s and woman’s hockey World Cups this year.



Hibbert certainly has the credentials for coaching at international level – he has represented South Africa as a member of the men’s hockey team at two Olympic Games and spent a period in the UK, coaching at the highest level.



Currently, Hibbert is the director of sport at DSG in Grahamstown and the lead hockey coach. His reputation as an outstanding coach is confirmed by the results he has had at DSG, taking the school’s 1st hockey team to one of the top ten schools in the country for the last two years.



