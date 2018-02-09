

Chris Gregg in action for Wimbledon versus Hampstead and Westminster. Credit Simon Parker



Play-off hopefuls Wimbledon play host to second-placed Beeston in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday as their title credentials face another tough test.





Currently fifth and unbeaten in six league games, Wimbledon could climb to third if other results go their way, but they will have to be on top form if they are to get past a Beeston side who have only lost twice in the league so far this season.



“Last week’s win at Hampstead & Westminster gave us a real boost,” said Wimbledon’s Director of Hockey Ben Marsden. “We had a slow start to the season by our standards, so getting points is vitally important. We’ve had to pick ourselves up and reset our aims, so now it’s all about making it into the top four.



“Beeston are a very good side and they have got to second through some quality and consistence performances. We will be taking particular care to mark their danger players and working this week to plan for it as best we can.”



Similar to their women’s teams, leaders Surbiton play host to strugglers Canterbury, while third-placed Reading will want to keep hold of their position with a win over Sevenoaks on Saturday evening.



Currently fourth, East Grinstead could leapfrog Reading if they win at Holcombe, while in the top flight’s other match this weekend Brooklands MU are at home against Hampstead & Westminster.



The top two face off in the Men’s Conference North, with leaders University of Nottingham at home to Loughborough Students who, with their better goal difference, will go top if they win.



Elsewhere, third-placed Bowdon play at Sheffield Hallam on Saturday.



In the Men’s Conference East leaders Southgate head to Richmond for a Saturday evening match, while Cambridge City could go top if they beat Brighton & Hove on Sunday.



The top three teams in the Men’s Conference West all face teams in the bottom half of the table.



The University of Exeter will be hoping to maintain top spot as they entertain bottom of the table Clifton Robinsons on Sunday, while second-placed Cardiff & Met are at home against second-bottom Cheltenham. And the University of Birmingham could go top if they beat Fareham and the teams above them lose out.



FIXTURES



Saturday, February 10 2018



Men’s Premier Division

Wimbledon v Beeston 13:30

Holcombe v East Grinstead 18:00

Reading v Sevenoaks 18:00



Men’s Conference East

West Herts v Oxted 13:30

Chichester v Old Loughtonians 14:30

Richmond v Southgate 18:00



Men’s Conference North

Sheffield Hallam v Bowdon 18:30



Men’s Conference West

Fareham v Univ of Birmingham 13:30



Sunday, February 11 2018



Men’s Premier Division

Brooklands MU v Hampstead & Westminster 14:00

Surbiton v Canterbury 14:00



Men’s Conference East

Cambridge City v Brighton & Hove 12:30

Teddington v Old Georgians 13:30



Men’s Conference North

Univ of Nottingham v Loughborough Students 12:30

Cannock v Univ of Durham 14:00

Doncaster v Preston 14:00

Leeds v Deeside Ramblers 14:30



Men’s Conference West

Cardiff & Met v Cheltenham 12:30

Univ of Exeter v Clifton Robinsons 12:30

Team Bath Buccaneers v Isca 13:00

Olton & West Warwicks v Havant 13:30



England Hockey Board Media release