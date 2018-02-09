Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Lahore beat Islamabad in Pakistan's Women Hockey League

Published on Friday, 09 February 2018
LAHORE - Title holders Lahore Lions continued their winning spree in the 2nd Women Hockey Super League when they beat Islamabad Shaheen 2-1 here at the National Hockey Stadium Thursday.



Lahore Lions were given a fright by Islamabad Shaheen as the capital side took the lead through Sidra Kanwal in the fifth minute. Lahore made it 1-1 in the 12th minute, when international Hamra Latif slammed a penalty corner in. Intense battle ensued, Lahore made repeated raids but were foiled while Islamabad also had a few chances. Finally, Lahore 's Sharika Sarwar netted the winning goal in the 44th minute. It was 11-year-old prodigy's third goal in the tournament in as many matches.

In the other match of the day, Karachi Dolphins twice came from behind to hold Quetta Panthers to a 2-2 draw. Quetta went ahead in the 5th minute when their captain Kalsoom Shahzadi utiltised a penalty corner. The lead did not last long as Karachi's vice captain Tehmina equalized through open play. It stayed 1-1 at half time. In the 37th minute, Quetta again went into ascendancy through a penalty corner converted by Iqra Hanif. However, withing six minutes it was back to level terms. Sadaf Rafi brought parity also off a penalty coroner.

The Nation

