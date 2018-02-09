Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Veteran goalkeeper Roslan turns back time in MHL

Published on Friday, 09 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 74
By Aftar Singh


Quick hands: KLHC goalkeeper Roslan Jamaluddin trying to save a shot during the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup final against Terengganu last month.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former international Roslan Jamaluddin is the oldest goalkeeper but he continues to put youngsters to shame in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



The 39-year-old Roslan turned the saviour for KL Hockey Club (KLHC) on Wednesday when he blocked Firhan Ashaari’s attempt in the sudden death shootout against Tenaga Nasional to take his team to the TNB Cup final.

They defeated Tenaga 8-7 in the shootout after both teams were locked 6-6 on aggregate.

KLHC lost the first leg semi-finals 3-2 but won the return leg 4-3.

It was not the first time that Roslan had come to the team’s rescue.

The old-timer, who has featured in the MHL since 1996, also stepped up when it mattered most to help KLHC win two titles – Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup and Charity Shield this season.

In both the finals, KLHC had defeated Terengganu in the sudden death penalty shootouts (4-3 and 5-4) and it was Roslan, who saved the day.

A modest Roslan said it was not all that perfect for him.

“I’ve conceded goals too. We’ve lost the Premier Division matches to Tenaga (4-2) and Terengganu (2-1),” said Roslan.

The Star of Malaysia

