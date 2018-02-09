Alexie Beovich



Hockey Australia today congratulates Josh Burt on his appointment as Technical Delegate to the 37th Men's Champions Trophy.





The Men's Champion Trophy will be held in Breda, Netherlands, from June 23 - July 1 2018.



Burt is an experienced official who was recently officiating at the International Festival of Hockey in Bendigo and Melbourne.



Hockey Australia would also like to congratulate the following officials on their individual upgrade:



Michelle Farnill (NSW) has been upgraded to International.



Kristy Robertson (NSW) has been upgraded to International.



Kerryl Chandler (QLD) has been upgraded to Potential.



Zeke Newman (NSW) has been upgraded to Grade 1.



Congratulations to all officials on their hard work and dedication to the sport of hockey, without them we would not have the great game we do today.



Hockey Australia media release