Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Hockey Australia Congratulates Burt, Farnill, Robertson, Chandler and Newman

Published on Friday, 09 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 77
View Comments

Alexie Beovich

Hockey Australia today congratulates Josh Burt on his appointment as Technical Delegate to the 37th Men's Champions Trophy.



The Men's Champion Trophy will be held in Breda, Netherlands, from June 23 - July 1 2018.

Burt is an experienced official who was recently officiating at the International Festival of Hockey in Bendigo and Melbourne.

Hockey Australia would also like to congratulate the following officials on their individual upgrade:

Michelle Farnill (NSW) has been upgraded to International.

Kristy Robertson (NSW) has been upgraded to International.

Kerryl Chandler (QLD) has been upgraded to Potential.

Zeke Newman (NSW) has been upgraded to Grade 1.

Congratulations to all officials on their hard work and dedication to the sport of hockey, without them we would not have the great game we do today.

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.