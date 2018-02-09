Ben Somerford







Hockeyroos defender Eddie Bone admits there were a few nervy moments as she returned to the pitch this week in the series against China following six months out with a knee injury.





The 29-year-old hadn’t played since the World League Semi-Finals in Belgium in July due to a stress fracture in her knee which eventually required surgery in November.



Bone returned to competitive action in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to China before missing Monday’s 5-0 and playing again in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at UWA Hockey Club in Perth.



She’s in the mix to play in Game Four at Guildford Grammar Turf on Friday night from 6pm WST/9pm AEDT.



“It was funny the first time I got on the field, I was a bit like ‘how do I do this again’!” she laughed.



“I had to get my talk going and start communicating. Then I had to sort out my on-field play, which took a quarter or two to remember how it worked.



“But as the game progressed I started feeling good and comfortable again.



“Playing games is the only way to get that confidence again.”



The Confederates and Kinross-Wolaroi product’s return to fitness comes ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.



Bone was part of Australia’s gold medal winning side at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and is determined to be part of this year’s team.



“The plan was always to make sure I’d be available for selection for the Commonwealth Games,” she said.



“This is so important for the team, having previously won three straight gold medals.



“I have great memories from Glasgow in 2014 so I really wanted to be fit and healthy for Gold Coast and vying for selection. I’d love to be part of a home games.”



Bone, who hails from Orange in regional New South Wales, said she was delighted to be back among the action after plenty of hard work in her rehabilitation.



“I’m happy to be back out on the pitch with the girls,” she said.



“Playing international games is why we train and work so hard. China are a quality opposition and it’s been great being back out there with the girls.”



Bone added she was happy with her return to action so far, having been eased back by missing Monday’s game, and said she was feeling no ill effects from the injury.



“I’m really happy with where I’m at. The rehab with the physios has been really good and was structured well,” she said.



“It’s taken some time but we’ve done it properly. The last thing I wanted to do was return and have more issues, so hopefully I shouldn’t need to return for rehab.



“I’ve had no issues with the knee in the two games I’ve played, so I’m feeling good.”



The final two games of the Australia-China Series will be live tweeted at @Hockeyroos.



