Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 (Women) - Day 2
Berlin (GER)
Results
1NAM - UKR Pool B 3 - 2 (1 - 0)
CZE - GER Pool B 1 - 2 (0 - 1)
AUS - RUS Pool B 2 - 1 (1 - 1)
KAZ - BLR Pool A 0 - 8 (0 - 4)
USA - SUI Pool A 1 - 3 (0 - 1)
POL - NED Pool A 3 - 4 (1 - 2)
AUS - NAM Pool B 3 - 3 (1 - 1)
UKR - GER Pool B 0 - 6 (0 - 2)
SUI - POL Pool A 3 - 1 (1 - 0)
USA - KAZ Pool A 7 - 2 (3 - 0)
BLR - NED Pool A 1 - 4 (1 - 1)
RUS - CZE Pool B 1 - 3 (0 - 2)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|4
|4
|0
|0
|20
|6
|14
|12
|2
|Belarus
|4
|3
|0
|1
|18
|6
|12
|9
|3
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|12
|-3
|6
|4
|United States
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|10
|0
|4
|5
|Poland
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|4
|6
|Kazakhstan
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|26
|-23
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|4
|4
|0
|0
|28
|2
|26
|12
|2
|Australia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|9
|1
|7
|3
|Czech Republic
|4
|2
|0
|2
|11
|7
|4
|6
|4
|Ukraine
|4
|2
|0
|2
|12
|16
|-4
|6
|5
|Namibia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|23
|-15
|4
|6
|Russia
|4
|0
|0
|4
|7
|19
|-12
|0
Upcoming Friday 9 February 2018 (GMT+1)
13:00 NED - USA Pool A
13:15 UKR - CZE Pool B
14:10 NAM - RUS Pool B
14:25 KAZ - SUI Pool A
15:20 GER - AUS Pool B
15:35 BLR - POL Pool A
