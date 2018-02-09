Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 (Women) - Day 2

Published on Friday, 09 February 2018 10:00
Berlin (GER)

Results

1NAM - UKR     Pool B     3 - 2 (1 - 0)
CZE - GER     Pool B     1 - 2 (0 - 1)
AUS - RUS     Pool B     2 - 1 (1 - 1)
KAZ - BLR     Pool A     0 - 8 (0 - 4)
USA - SUI     Pool A     1 - 3 (0 - 1)
POL - NED     Pool A     3 - 4 (1 - 2)
AUS - NAM     Pool B     3 - 3 (1 - 1)
UKR - GER     Pool B     0 - 6 (0 - 2)
SUI - POL     Pool A     3 - 1 (1 - 0)
USA - KAZ     Pool A     7 - 2 (3 - 0)
BLR - NED     Pool A     1 - 4 (1 - 1)
RUS - CZE     Pool B     1 - 3 (0 - 2)

Pool Standings

Pool A

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Netherlands 4 4 0 0 20 6 14 12
2 Belarus 4 3 0 1 18 6 12 9
3 Switzerland 4 2 0 2 9 12 -3 6
4 United States 4 1 1 2 10 10 0 4
5 Poland 4 1 1 2 9 9 0 4
6 Kazakhstan 4 0 0 4 3 26 -23 0

Pool B

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Germany 4 4 0 0 28 2 26 12
2 Australia 4 2 1 1 10 9 1 7
3 Czech Republic 4 2 0 2 11 7 4 6
4 Ukraine 4 2 0 2 12 16 -4 6
5 Namibia 4 1 1 2 8 23 -15 4
6 Russia 4 0 0 4 7 19 -12 0

Upcoming Friday 9 February 2018 (GMT+1)

13:00     NED - USA     Pool A
13:15     UKR - CZE     Pool B
14:10     NAM - RUS     Pool B
14:25     KAZ - SUI     Pool A
15:20     GER - AUS     Pool B
15:35     BLR - POL     Pool A

FIH Match Centre

