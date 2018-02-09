Alexie Beovich







On day two of the Indoor Hockey World Cup, both Australian sides looked poised for a Quarter Final berth.





Men’s Side



The Australian Men’s started their second day in the tournament with a thrilling 13 goal game against Trinidad and Tobago, defeating the Caribbean nation 7-6.



The match was a back and forth affair, Australia lead 5-3 at the half time break with two goals to Adam Seccull and singles to Jack Hayes, Troy Sutherland and Heath Ogilve.



Australia started the second half in a flurry scoring two quick goals through Hayes and Luke Noblett putting them up 7-4.



Trinidad and Tobago applied some pressure to Australia’s defence, scoring two 40’ goals but ultimately left their run too late, falling to the Aussies.



The second men’s game for the day saw Australia draw with Czech Republic 2-2.



The hard fought match saw two distinct play styles clash. Australia looked to run the ball and force the offense whereas the Czech Republic side moved the ball around the arc before looking for gaps in the defence.



Australia scored through Jake Sherren and the dangerous Adam Seccull.



Following the days results, Australia sits third in Pool A and will be looking for a victory over Kazakhstan tonight to secure a strong place in the Quarter Finals.



Women’s Side



Australia’s Women’s side started day two with an unlikely 3-3 draw against Namibia.



Goals from Lauren Austin, Kyah Gray and Shelley Watson weren’t enough to stop Namibia’s Kiana-Che Cormack who scored a hat trick for herself.



All the scoring for the match was done in the first 29 minutes of the game and the remaining eleven minutes of play proved to be a difficult grind for both sides.



In their second game, Australia defeated Russia 2-1.



Kyah Gray opened the scoring for Australia, scoring from a penalty corner in the ninth minute. Madeleine Murphy and Tegan Boucher added a field goal each to Australia’s total before half time.



Heading into the second half Australia led 3-1 and looked in control of the match but three goals in four minutes to Ukraine created an obstacle that the Aussies ultimately couldn’t overcome.



Australia’s second match was a defensive grind which saw them defeat Czech Republic 2-1.



The Aussies looked strong throughout the match despite the low scoring affair. Captain Shelley Watson scored Australia’s two goals and led from the front for the whole match.



Russia has had a poor tournament losing all four of their games so far and you could tell with their scrappy play at times.



The results from day two leaves Australia sitting second in Pool B and looking likely to secure a position in the Quarter Finals.



To watch Australia compete at the Indoor Hockey World Cup you can live stream matches through the FIH Youtube Channel.



Hockey Australia media release