Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Go Hockey banner

Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 (Men) - Day 2

Published on Friday, 09 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 55
View Comments

Berlin (GER)

Results

TTO - KAZ     Pool A     6 - 4 (2 - 1)
AUS - CZE     Pool A     2 - 2 (1 - 1)
RUS - AUT     Pool B     4 - 8 (2 - 5)
SUI - BEL     Pool B     0 - 2 (0 - 1)
RSA - IRI         Pool B     3 - 6 (2 - 1)
POL - GER     Pool A     3 - 6 (1 - 3)
TTO - AUS     Pool A     6 - 7 (3 - 5)
IRI - AUT         Pool B     3 - 3 (2 - 2)
SUI - RSA     Pool B     3 - 1 (3 - 0)
BEL - RUS     Pool B     4 - 5 (1 - 2)
KAZ - POL     Pool A     3 - 11 (1 - 5)
CZE - GER     Pool A     5 - 6 (4 - 3)

Pool Standings

Pool A

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Germany 4 4 0 0 34 9 25 12
2 Czech Republic 4 2 1 1 23 13 10 7
3 Australia 4 2 1 1 15 18 -3 7
4 Poland 4 2 0 2 28 19 9 6
5 Trinidad & Tobago 4 1 0 3 19 29 -10 3
6 Kazakhstan 4 0 0 4 10 41 -31 0

Pool B

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Austria 4 3 1 0 24 12 12 10
2 Iran 4 2 2 0 17 10 7 8
3 Russia 4 2 0 2 15 15 0 6
4 Switzerland 4 2 0 2 7 9 -2 6
5 Belgium 4 1 1 2 11 15 -4 4
6 South Africa 4 0 0 4 7 20 -13 0

Upcoming Friday 9 February 2018 (GMT+1)

09:30     IRI - RUS         Pool B
09:45     RSA - BEL     Pool B
10:40     AUS - KAZ     Pool A
10:55     AUT - SUI     Pool B
11:50     GER - TTO     Pool A
12:05     CZE - POL     Pool A
17:00     -     QF
18:30     -     QF
20:00     -     QF
21:30     -     QF

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.