Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 (Men) - Day 2
Berlin (GER)
Results
TTO - KAZ Pool A 6 - 4 (2 - 1)
AUS - CZE Pool A 2 - 2 (1 - 1)
RUS - AUT Pool B 4 - 8 (2 - 5)
SUI - BEL Pool B 0 - 2 (0 - 1)
RSA - IRI Pool B 3 - 6 (2 - 1)
POL - GER Pool A 3 - 6 (1 - 3)
TTO - AUS Pool A 6 - 7 (3 - 5)
IRI - AUT Pool B 3 - 3 (2 - 2)
SUI - RSA Pool B 3 - 1 (3 - 0)
BEL - RUS Pool B 4 - 5 (1 - 2)
KAZ - POL Pool A 3 - 11 (1 - 5)
CZE - GER Pool A 5 - 6 (4 - 3)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|4
|4
|0
|0
|34
|9
|25
|12
|2
|Czech Republic
|4
|2
|1
|1
|23
|13
|10
|7
|3
|Australia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|15
|18
|-3
|7
|4
|Poland
|4
|2
|0
|2
|28
|19
|9
|6
|5
|Trinidad & Tobago
|4
|1
|0
|3
|19
|29
|-10
|3
|6
|Kazakhstan
|4
|0
|0
|4
|10
|41
|-31
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Austria
|4
|3
|1
|0
|24
|12
|12
|10
|2
|Iran
|4
|2
|2
|0
|17
|10
|7
|8
|3
|Russia
|4
|2
|0
|2
|15
|15
|0
|6
|4
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|5
|Belgium
|4
|1
|1
|2
|11
|15
|-4
|4
|6
|South Africa
|4
|0
|0
|4
|7
|20
|-13
|0
Upcoming Friday 9 February 2018 (GMT+1)
09:30 IRI - RUS Pool B
09:45 RSA - BEL Pool B
10:40 AUS - KAZ Pool A
10:55 AUT - SUI Pool B
11:50 GER - TTO Pool A
12:05 CZE - POL Pool A
17:00 - QF
18:30 - QF
20:00 - QF
21:30 - QF
