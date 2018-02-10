By BRIAN YONGA





Kenya Police striker Amos Barkibir (left) vies for the ball with Joseph Ochido of Western Jaguars during a past match. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



With the Kenya Hockey Union men and women’s Premier League winners known and the relegated teams also confirmed, focus will be on the race for golden stick on the penultimate weekend of the 2017/2018 season.





Eight matches are on the cards this weekend with the focus on who will bag the top scorer’s accolade.



In the men’s Premier League, Strathmore University Gladiators forward Festus Onyango leads the race with 20 goals, two ahead of Kenya Police hitman Amos Barkbir, whose 18 goals have fired his side to their first title since 2013.



Sikh Union Nairobi’s Davis Wanangwe has shrugged off injury to bag 16 goals with Allan Odongo of Parklands and Chris Wokila of Greensharks following with 14 and 13 goals respectively. The top three scorers have the opportunity to add to their tallies with their respective teams playing their final matches this weekend.



MWANGI, OMAIDO IN TIGHT RACE



The women’s golden stick race is between Telkom’s Jackline Mwangi (25 goals) and her teammate Audrey Omaido 22 goals.



Outgoing men’s Premier League champions Gladiators take on Parkroad Badgers at 4pm on Saturday at City Park Stadium, with Police facing arch-rivals Butali Sugar Warriors on Sunday at the same venue.



Onyango has been the only bright spot to what has been a disappointing season for the Gladiators.



After winning the league title last season, Gladiators struggled to replicate the same form this term and are placed eighth. Onyango admits they faltered due to inexperience in the squad but wants to bag the top scorer's award.



“I want to win the award not just for me but for the entire team who have helped create the goals for me. It will be some sort of consolation to a bad season,” the Maseno School old-boy said.



Barkibir has certainly been the revelation of the season as his goals have helped fire Police to an impressive campaign, reclaiming the title after five barren years.



The soft-spoken lad has also been tipped to win the Most Valuable Player accolade after a glorious season that also saw him debut for the national team at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations.



With talismanic striker Moses Cheplaiti approaching the twilight of his career, Barkibir, 22, is ready to lead Police to more glory.



“I have learnt a lot from the senior players in the squad and it is because of them that I have chipped in with those goals. It is all down to team work,” Barkibir said.



Kenya Police clinched the title on January 13 after a 6-1 win over Kenyatta University Vultures and will be coronated next Sunday when the season comes to a close.



FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)



Saturday



National Men: MSC v Gorilla – 3pm (Mombasa), Multimedia v UON – 6pm

Premier Women: UON v KU Titans – 2pm

Premier Men: Sikh Union v TUK- 4pm, Strathmore v Parkroad – 4.30pm



Sunday



Premier Men: Kenya Police v Butali – 2pm

National Men: Mombasa West v Gorilla – 9am (Mombasa)

Premier Women: MSC v Vikings – 10.30am (Mombasa)



Daily Nation