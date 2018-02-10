KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) hockey team have two compelling reasons to go all out to win the TNB Cup for the first time.





UniKL are highly motivated as they’re the first hockey club in Malaysia to have their own stadium – the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi.



And the players are also set to be rewarded handsomely if they land their first title in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) today.



UniKL president and chief executive officer, Prof Datuk Dr Mazliham Su’ud said UniKL’s policy was to duly reward the staff if targets were met.



“And the same applies to the hockey team,” said Mazliham.



He said UniKL were also committed to the team and the development of the game and they had justified their noble efforts with the setting up of their own stadium.



“UniKL are committed to their main objective of providing a platform for aspiring athletes to expose their talents at the highest level.



“This will create a bigger talent pool for the nation,” said Mazliham.



The Tengku Abdulah Hockey Stadium will be fully operational in April.



Besides the artificial pitch, the other facilities at the venue are the LED scoreboard, grandstand terrace, clubhouse, office premise, gymnasium, executive offices (for VIPs), changing rooms, meeting rooms, video rooms, medical room, press room, cold bath and sauna and Wall of Fame.



Mazliham said the venue would be used for future MHL matches besides being the team’s training ground.



“We also intend to hold coaching clinics for different age groups, develop a structured development programme for university students.”



UniKL will also offer academic programmes for budding athletes (starting with hockey, football and rugby) by the beginning of 2019 with the objective of preparing these young athletes for a career in sports and beyond.





