



Following on from their second place finish at a 5 Nations tournament in Spain the Green Machine have now firmly set their sights on the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. They will travel to Malaysia to face some of the world’s best teams in the form of Argentina, Australia, England, India and Malaysia. The tournament will run from March 3rd till 10th in Ipoh, Perak and with the world’s top two teams in attendance it will surely prove invaluable experience for the men in green.





Australia are riding high as they recently reclaimed the number 1 spot in the world and secured an impressive 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in a Perth match series. Alongside Australia, Argentina and India finished 2017 off in style as they rounded out the top 3 places at the World League Finals in India.



Head coach Craig Fulton said “This is a fantastic invite and a really important tournament for us as we will play four teams in the top eight. We will also play an ever improving Malaysian team at home in a packed stadium which is always a good experience for us and our Irish players to learn from and to deal with.



We also have the challenge of getting used to the heat, different kinds of food and the travel aspect of competition eight months out from the World Cup”.



Fulton continued “The squad selected for the Azlan Shah Cup has a strong blend of youth and experience. We are working hard as a squad on the back of our trip to Malaga to get a prepared as possible for this fantastic opportunity to play and test ourselves against some of the top teams in world hockey right now. We have our own ambitious objectives we want to achieves to it sets up an exciting challenge for us all”.



Squad:



Jamie Carr- Three Rock Rovers

Mark Ingram- Pembroke

Lee Cole- Royal Oree

Jonny Bell- Lisnagarvey

Paul Gleghorne- Lisnagarvey

Sam O’Connor- Glenanne

Matthew Bell- Crefeld THC

Stuart Loughrey- Readin

Michael Robson- Lisnagarvey

Shane O’Donoghue- Glenanne

Chris Cargo- Hampstead & Westminster

Sean Murray- Lisnagarvey

Stephen Cole- Monkstown

Eugene Magee- Banbridge

Peter Caruth- Annadale

Julian Dale- Cork Church of Ireland

Johnny McKee- Banbridge

Alan Sothern- Pembroke



Ireland Schedule (all times listed are local):



March 3rd at 20:30 Ireland vs Malaysia

March 4th at 18:00 Ireland vs Argentina

March 6th 16:00 Ireland vs England

March 7th 16:05 Ireland vs Australia

March 9th 18:05 Ireland vs Indi a

March 10th Final Placing Matches



Irish Hockey Association media release