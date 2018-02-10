Ben Somerford







The Hockeyroos have taken the lead in the five-match series against China PR after a 4-1 victory at Guildford Grammar Turf on Friday night.





Australia continued the theme of first-half goals in the series, racing to a 3-0 lead in the second quarter.



Kathryn Slattery scored two goals inside the opening six minutes to give Australia a 2-0 lead and they never looked back.



Hockeyroos skipper Emily Smith added a third in the 26th minute, before China pulled one back before half-time through Luo.



China pressed in the second half but Gabi Nance settled the contest with a calm finish in the 54th minute.



The two sides will meet again in the final game of the series, which Australia leads 2-1 with one draw, on Saturday at Guildford Grammar Turf from 6pm WST/9pm AEDT.



Emily Smith fired an early warning shot with an effort saved by China goalkeeper Li Dongxiao inside the first minute, before the Hockeyroos took a fifth minute lead.



After a penalty corner broke down, Eddie Bone, in her third game back after a six-month knee injury, shot goalward with Slattery deflecting it home.



Sixty seconds later, Grace Stewart shot low across goal, allowing Slattery to divert home from a central position for 2-0.



Savannah Fitzpatrick fired over twice in the quick succession as Australia mounted the pressure, whilst restricting China’s opportunities on goal.



After a slow start to the second quarter, Australia captain Smith added a third in the 26th minute, deflecting home Fitzpatrick’s diagonal ball.



Nance shot wide twice before China pulled a goal back when Luo powered home into the back of the net from a cutback on the stroke of half-time.



Stewart had a chance to restore Australia’s three-goal buffer in the third quarter when she swooped on an errant pass but Li pulled off a diving save.



Emily Hurtz also tested Li while Fitzpatrick missed a golden opportunity from close range before the final break.



Nance settled the contest in the 54th minute with a cool finish after more good work from Slattery in the lead-up.



Hurtz almost added a fifth but Li made an excellent point-blank save to ensure it remained 4-1 at full-time.



Australia 4 (Slattery 5’, 6’, Smith 26’, Nance 54’)

China 1 (Luo 33’)



Hockey Australia media release