

Image Courtesy of Yan Huckendubler



BERLIN, Germany – With the outcome of final pool placements at the women's Indoor Hockey World Cup on the line in this match, the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team knew they had to have a good collective defensive showing against the defending indoor champions and FIH Hero Indoor World Ranked No. 1 The Netherlands. USA was only trailing by one at the half, The Netherlands produced a series of three unanswered goals to defeat USA, 8-4.





USA opened the game with possession, but it didn’t take long for The Netherlands to gain control and tally a goal as Marijn Veen quickly make it 0-1. The Oranje’s attacking threat came fast recording a few more chances on frame. In the 7th minute, the ball trickled through Samantha Carlino’s (Kennett Square, Pa.) legs and a USA defender was unable to clear it as Donja Zwinkels touched it in extending the lead to 0-2. USA didn’t let the lead obstruct their work ethic as they started to produce positive looks on goal. Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.) was a spark off the intercepts as she used her speed multiple times to get by The Netherlands’ defenders.



USA started to gain more forward momentum which ignited an exciting end just before halftime. With just 3.5 minutes to go, Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.) found a wide-open Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.) who turned around The Netherlands’ goalkeeper to make it 1-2. Within the same minute, the Oranje equalized when Zwinkel scored her second of the game and a minute following, USA cut the goal margin again. A deep pick up translated to a solo run by Barham who took it baseline and beat the goalkeeper to make the halftime USA 2, Netherlands 3.



Similar to the first, USA started the second half with possession but the Oranje applied a high pressure ultimately turning control the other way. In the 22nd minute, The Netherlands were successful off a penalty corner when Lieke van Wijk sent a drag into the net. This would be followed by two more unanswered field goals netted by Noor de Baat and Zwinkels, her third of the match.



The Netherlands’ continued to show why they have reach every Indoor Hockey World Cup final since 2003 with their superb passing precision around USA’s defenders. Able to regroup, Campbell sent a long ball into the circle that was perfectly deflected off Barham’s stick to make it 3-6. A five-minute period came when neither team score but Carlino and the USA displayed great defensive work as she came up big with a shoulder save and Campbell made a goalmouth save.



Similar to how the first half ended, a spell of three goals in the final minute made for a very interesting finish. First, The Netherlands’ Veen tallied her second she collected, spun and tucked it to the net. With 34 seconds on the clock, Kiki van Wijk converted on a rebound off Carlino. Lastly on the restart and with 15 seconds left, Zanolli drove the right sideline, beat her defender and added one back as the final score stood, USA 4, The Netherlands 8.



The U.S. Women's National Indoor Team will play in the 9th/10th place game tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. ET against No. 14 Namibia. Although not live streamed as it is being played on Court 2, follow @USAFieldHockey on Twitter for updates.



USFHA media release