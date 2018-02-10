Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 (Women) - Day 3
Berlin (GER)
Results
15:35 BLR - POL Pool A 2 - 1 (1 - 1)
15:20 GER - AUS Pool B 2 - 2 (1 - 0)
14:25 KAZ - SUI Pool A 0 - 4 (0 - 1)
14:10 NAM - RUS Pool B 5 - 5 (2 - 1)
13:15 UKR - CZE Pool B 2 - 1 (1 - 0)
13:00 NED - USA Pool A 8 - 4 (3 - 2)
Final Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|5
|5
|0
|0
|28
|10
|18
|15
|2
|Belarus
|5
|4
|0
|1
|20
|7
|13
|12
|3
|Switzerland
|5
|3
|0
|2
|13
|12
|1
|9
|4
|Poland
|5
|1
|1
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|4
|5
|United States
|5
|1
|1
|3
|14
|18
|-4
|4
|6
|Kazakhstan
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|30
|-27
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|5
|4
|1
|0
|30
|4
|26
|13
|2
|Ukraine
|5
|3
|0
|2
|14
|17
|-3
|9
|3
|Australia
|5
|2
|2
|1
|12
|11
|1
|8
|4
|Czech Republic
|5
|2
|0
|3
|12
|9
|3
|6
|5
|Namibia
|5
|1
|2
|2
|13
|28
|-15
|5
|6
|Russia
|5
|0
|1
|4
|12
|24
|-12
|1
Upcoming Saturday 10 February 2018 (GMT+1)
10:00 BLR - AUS QF
11:30 UKR - SUI QF
13:00 GER - POL QF
13:30 KAZ - RUS 11th/12th Place
14:30 NED - CZE QF
15:00 USA - NAM 9th/10th Place
19:30 - Semi Final
21:00 - Semi Final
