Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 (Women) - Day 3

Published on Saturday, 10 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 60
Berlin (GER)

Results

15:35     BLR - POL     Pool A     2 - 1 (1 - 1)
15:20     GER - AUS     Pool B     2 - 2 (1 - 0)
14:25     KAZ - SUI     Pool A     0 - 4 (0 - 1)
14:10     NAM - RUS     Pool B     5 - 5 (2 - 1)
13:15     UKR - CZE     Pool B     2 - 1 (1 - 0)
13:00     NED - USA     Pool A     8 - 4 (3 - 2)

Final Pool Standings

Pool A

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Netherlands 5 5 0 0 28 10 18 15
2 Belarus 5 4 0 1 20 7 13 12
3 Switzerland 5 3 0 2 13 12 1 9
4 Poland 5 1 1 3 10 11 -1 4
5 United States 5 1 1 3 14 18 -4 4
6 Kazakhstan 5 0 0 5 3 30 -27 0

Pool B

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Germany 5 4 1 0 30 4 26 13
2 Ukraine 5 3 0 2 14 17 -3 9
3 Australia 5 2 2 1 12 11 1 8
4 Czech Republic 5 2 0 3 12 9 3 6
5 Namibia 5 1 2 2 13 28 -15 5
6 Russia 5 0 1 4 12 24 -12 1

Upcoming Saturday 10 February 2018 (GMT+1)

10:00     BLR - AUS     QF
11:30     UKR - SUI     QF
13:00     GER - POL     QF
13:30     KAZ - RUS     11th/12th Place
14:30     NED - CZE     QF
15:00     USA - NAM     9th/10th Place
19:30     -     Semi Final
21:00     -     Semi Final

FIH Match Centre

