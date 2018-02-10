Nigel Simon





T&T’s midfield/forward Mickell Pierre, left, challenges for the ball against a German player during yesterday Fifth FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup match in Berlin, Germany at the Max-Schmeling-Halle. T&T lost 10-2.



T&T senior men’s indoor hockey squad will be hoping to end their participation at the Fifth FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup on a high when they face Russia in the play-off for ninth spot at the 7,000 seater Max-Schmeling-Halle from 7am today.





This after the Raphael Govia-coached T&T team ended in fifth spot in their six-team Pool A round-robin series after a 10-2 loss at the hands of three-time champions and host country Germany in their final round-robin match at the same venue yesterday to end with a 1-4 record and three points, ahead of pointless Kazakhstan.



For the Germans, who led 3-1 at the half-time interval, Christopher Ruhr was the main scorer with four goals in the second-half, 25th, 31st, 31st, and 35th minutes.



The duo of Marco Miltkau (2nd & 8th) and Fabian Pehlke (19th & 40th) added two goals each while Martin Swicker (22nd) and Tobias Hauke (26th) got one each.



Australian-based forward Akim Toussaint who netted a hat-trick in the win over Kazakhstan was on target again for T&T in the 11th minute while fellow forward, Mickell Pierre got the second item in the 35th.



Ten years ago on debut in the second edition of the tournament held in Vienna, Austria, the T&T men’s team ended in the 12th and final spot after losing to South Africa 4-2 in their playoff encounter.



The T&T squad were also beaten by Germany (9-2), Russia (9-2), Switzerland (6-1), Australia (5-1) and Czech Republic (6-1) back then in their group matches.



This time around, the national team captained by Solomon Eccles went under to Czech Republic (7-2), Poland (11-5), and Australia (7-6) before registering a first ever victory at the event, 6-4 over Kazakhstan on Thursday.



The Russians, meanwhile had wins over South Africa (5-0) and Belgium (5-4) while losing to Switzerland (3-1), Australia (8-4) and Ireland 4-3, in their final Pool B match to end with six points and a 2-3 record.



Today in the other matches, winless Kazakhstan and South Africa meet for 11th spot from 5.30am while in the main draw semifinals from 11.30am, Germany tackles Ireland followed by Australia against Austria for places in tomorrow's final and third place matches.



YESTERDAY’S RESULTS



Pool A

Australia 6 bt Kazakhstan 1

Germany 10 bt T&T 2

Czech Republic 3 draw Poland 3

Pool B

Ireland 4 bt Russia 3

Belgium 8 bt South Africa 2

Austria 2 draw Switzerland 2

Final Group standings

Pool A

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Germany 5 5 0 0 44 11 15

Australia 5 3 1 1 21 19 10

Czech Republic 5 2 2 1 26 16 8

Poland 5 2 1 2 31 22 7

T&T 5 1 0 4 21 39 3

Kazakhstan 5 0 0 5 11 47 0

Pool B

Austria 5 3 2 0 26 14 11

Ireland 5 3 2 0 21 13 11

Belgium 5 2 1 2 19 17 7

Switzerland 5 2 1 2 9 11 7

Russia 5 2 0 3 18 19 6

South Africa 5 0 0 5 9 28 0

Yesterday’s quarter-finals

Czech Republic 2 draw Ireland 2 – Ireland

won 2-1 on penalty-strokes shoot-out

Austria 2 bt Poland 1

Germany 3 bt Switzerland 0

Australia 4 bt Belgium 2

Remaining fixtures—Today

11th - 12th play-off: Kazakhstan vs South

Africa, 5.30am

Ninth - Tenth play-off: T&T vs Russia, 7am

Semifinal 1: Germany vs Ireland, 11.30am

Semifinal 2: Australia vs Austria, 1pm

Tomorrow—Third place play-off: 7am

Final, 10am.



The Trinidad Guardian