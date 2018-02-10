Ben Somerford







Australia made history on day three of the 2018 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin after qualifying for the men’s semi-finals for the first time ever.





After finishing second in Pool A, the Aussies toppled Belgium 4-2 in the quarter-finals to clinch their berth in the final four where they’ll face Austria at 4am AEDT on Sunday.



Australia’s women also progressed to the quarter-finals on day three, finishing third in Pool B after an impressive 2-2 draw with hosts Germany.



The side will next face Belarus in the quarter-finals from 8pm AEDT on Saturday.



Men’s Side



Australia continued to impress early on day three and sealed their place in the quarter-finals with a comprehensive 6-1 win over Kazakhstan in their final pool game.



Six goals and six different scorers was indicative of the team-centred approach of the Australian side and the result clinched Australia’s spot in the quarter-finals against Belgium later on day three.



Against Belgium, it looked to be one-way traffic early on as Australia rushed to a 2-0 lead as, firstly Jack Hayes and then Jake Sherren, found a way past Jeremy Gucassoff in the Belgium goal.



Australia have impressed throughout this competition with their route one style of attacking play but an equal willingness to get back and defend with energy. It was a style that Belgium found hard to contend with in the opening minutes of play.



When the Red Lions did break into the Australia circle they found Benjamin Rennie alert and agile as he palmed away aerial attempts from Cedric Charlier and Gaetan Dykmans.



Belgium knew they would need something special to get back into the game and that came from the stick of Tom De Groote. His penalty corner drag flick rocketed into the top of the Australia goal and a new sense of energy began to take hold of the Belgium team.



With 11 minutes left on the clock, this fascinating encounter changed direction again as Jack Hayes scored his second goal and Australia's third. Hayes found himself with just the keeper to beat, which he duly did.



There were more twists in the story yet. With three minutes to play, Belgium came back and made it 3-2 as Tanguy Zimmer added his name to the score-sheet.



Throwing everything into the victory, Belgium removed their 'keeper. Australia got a break and somehow James Knee managed to dive and, with his body fully horizontal, he got a stick on the end of a pass to deflect it into the Belgium empty goal. Game over and Australia through to the semi-finals.



Women’s Side



Australia held Pool B winners Germany to a surprise 2-2 draw. The Aussies fought back from 2-0 down to earn an impressive point against the European champions.



Viktoria Huse and Anne Schröder established a 2-0 advantage for the home favourites, but two goals in the final four minutes from Tegan Boucher and Lauren Austin denied Germany what would have been a fifth successive victory at this year’s championships.



Australia next faces Austria for a spot in the final four.



To watch Australia compete at the Indoor Hockey World Cup you can live stream matches through the FIH Youtube Channel.



Hockey Australia media release