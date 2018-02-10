Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 (Men) - Day 3

Published on Saturday, 10 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 70
Berlin (GER)

Results

21:30     AUS - BEL     QF     4 - 2 (2 - 0)
20:00     GER - SUI     QF     3 - 0 (2 - 0)
18:30     AUT - POL     QF     2 - 1 (0 - 0)
17:00     IRI - CZE     QF     2 - 2 (1 - 2) (2 - 1 SO)
12:05     CZE - POL     Pool A     3 - 3 (2 - 2)
11:50     GER - TTO     Pool A     10 - 2 (3 - 1)
10:55     AUT - SUI     Pool B     2 - 2 (1 - 1)
10:40     AUS - KAZ     Pool A     6 - 1 (3 - 0)
09:45     RSA - BEL     Pool B     2 - 8 (1 - 4)
09:30     IRI - RUS     Pool B     4 - 3 (1 - 2)

Final Pool Standings

Pool A

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Germany 5 5 0 0 44 11 33 15
2 Australia 5 3 1 1 21 19 2 10
3 Czech Republic 5 2 2 1 26 16 10 8
4 Poland 5 2 1 2 31 22 9 7
5 Trinidad & Tobago 5 1 0 4 21 39 -18 3
6 Kazakhstan 5 0 0 5 11 47 -36 0

Pool B

 
RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Austria 5 3 2 0 26 14 12 11
2 Iran 5 3 2 0 21 13 8 11
3 Belgium 5 2 1 2 19 17 2 7
4 Switzerland 5 2 1 2 9 11 -2 7
5 Russia 5 2 0 3 18 19 -1 6
6 South Africa 5 0 0 5 9 28 -19 0


Upcoming Saturday 10 February 2018 (GMT+1)

10:30     KAZ - RSA     11th/12th Place
12:00     TTO - RUS     9th/10th Place
16:30     GER - IRI     Semi Final
18:00     AUS - AUT     Semi Final

FIH Match Centre

