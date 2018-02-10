Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 (Men) - Day 3
Berlin (GER)
Results
21:30 AUS - BEL QF 4 - 2 (2 - 0)
20:00 GER - SUI QF 3 - 0 (2 - 0)
18:30 AUT - POL QF 2 - 1 (0 - 0)
17:00 IRI - CZE QF 2 - 2 (1 - 2) (2 - 1 SO)
12:05 CZE - POL Pool A 3 - 3 (2 - 2)
11:50 GER - TTO Pool A 10 - 2 (3 - 1)
10:55 AUT - SUI Pool B 2 - 2 (1 - 1)
10:40 AUS - KAZ Pool A 6 - 1 (3 - 0)
09:45 RSA - BEL Pool B 2 - 8 (1 - 4)
09:30 IRI - RUS Pool B 4 - 3 (1 - 2)
Final Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|5
|5
|0
|0
|44
|11
|33
|15
|2
|Australia
|5
|3
|1
|1
|21
|19
|2
|10
|3
|Czech Republic
|5
|2
|2
|1
|26
|16
|10
|8
|4
|Poland
|5
|2
|1
|2
|31
|22
|9
|7
|5
|Trinidad & Tobago
|5
|1
|0
|4
|21
|39
|-18
|3
|6
|Kazakhstan
|5
|0
|0
|5
|11
|47
|-36
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Austria
|5
|3
|2
|0
|26
|14
|12
|11
|2
|Iran
|5
|3
|2
|0
|21
|13
|8
|11
|3
|Belgium
|5
|2
|1
|2
|19
|17
|2
|7
|4
|Switzerland
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|7
|5
|Russia
|5
|2
|0
|3
|18
|19
|-1
|6
|6
|South Africa
|5
|0
|0
|5
|9
|28
|-19
|0
Upcoming Saturday 10 February 2018 (GMT+1)
10:30 KAZ - RSA 11th/12th Place
12:00 TTO - RUS 9th/10th Place
16:30 GER - IRI Semi Final
18:00 AUS - AUT Semi Final
