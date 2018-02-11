By Ijaz Chaudhry





Rob Lathouwers receiving momento from Shahbaz Ahmad



International hockey returned to Pakistan after a long time. A World XI comprising mega stars from the top ranked hockey nations played two matches against Pakistan in Karachi and Lahore. After a long time, hockey was in spotlight in the country for good reasons.





The legendary Dutch hockey umpire Rob Lathouwers, who whistled around the world from 1978 to 1994, played the pivotal role in arranging this memorable tour.



“Pakistan is like a second home to me. I have visited the country 11 times. I was delighted when somewhere in the middle of November; Secretary PHF Shahbaz Ahmad contacted me with the idea of a World XI tour of Pakistan.



The holiday season in Europe and Oceania meant the earliest possible time was the second half of January.”



Lathouwers dispels the impression created by some that the visiting side was made up of players no longer active in the sport.



“I wanted big names from big teams. Argentine are the Olympic champions and all the three Argentine players played in the Hockey League Final a few months back. Likewise, Spain’s Roc Oliva and David Alegre are members of the current national squad.



World Champion Australia and the European Champions Holland had a bilateral series down under while New Zealand were engaged in two back to back 4-nation tournaments. In Germany, unlike most of the other big hockey nations, the top outdoor players figure in the indoor season as well.



Hence, the next best option was to rope in the stars who have recently retired from the international scene but still active in the top tier of domestic league. As you know, the top tier clubs of leading countries only recruit players on form and fitness regardless of the CV.



I consider myself very fortunate that mega stars such as Australia’s Grant Schubert (gold medals from Olympics, World Cup and Commonwealth Games), Holland’s 27 year old Rob Reckers (Olympic silver, European gold and three Champions Trophy golds), New Zealand’s Phil Burrows (his country’s most capped player and top field goal scorer, among others, were part of the team. Holland’s 19 year old Hiddi Turkstra (2016 Olympian) was also there.



It was not an easy task to assemble such a galaxy of stars with a wonderful blend of youth and experience, and in so little time.”



-If there were any apprehensions regarding security situation in Pakistan



“Even I was taken aback as only one Australian player refused citing security concerns. Yes, some did ask questions but they all agreed to come to Pakistan as the law and order situation in the country is now quite good”.



-Rob appreciates the induction of six foreign and as many Pakistani legends into the Hall of Fame



“Lijens, Bovelander, Blunck and Escarre are not only great players of their time but they also have fond memories of Pakistan. Likewise, the two umpires Don Prior and I whistled in the country many times.



All the six Pakistani stalwarts played stellar roles in quite a few glorious global victories of Pakistan. For me, it was a great feeling to be honoured in a country which has contributed so much to the game of hockey in so many ways”.



-The hospitality and media coverage amazed him



“Most of us had visited Pakistan before and always had a good experience but it was even better this time. The social functions, Hall of Fame in Karachi and the dinner at Lahore, were memorable. We met many Pakistani stalwarts after a long time. A few of us called on the Army Chief, General Bajwa. He turned out to be a great hockey lover and recalled his memories especially pertaining to Litjens and Bovelander. In fact, these two were the most sought after- reportedly more than a thousand fans made selfies with each of them.



The two press conferences were very good and also well covered, and so were the social functions. There was more media as compared to the 1990 Lahore World Cup”.



-One aspect was a bit disappointing



“The crowds in the stadium were below expectations. Perhaps, the time was too short for publicity. The number would have been good for a European ground but I have seen overflowing stadiums in Karachi and Lahore.



-Like many others, Pakistan’s current standing depresses Lathouwers



“Pakistan hockey is very dear to my heart and I earnestly hope that the country climbs back to the top echelon of international hockey. To achieve this, concerted efforts are required in many spheres. I am looking forward to the launching of Pakistan Hockey League which could play a big role in the revival.



PHF’s President and secretary are very eager about it. One also hopes that after this World XI tour, Pakistanis see more international hockey in their backyard.”



‘Born with a whistle in his mouth’ holds true for the legendary Dutch umpire Rob Lathouwers.



Rob’s father Guust Lathouwers umpired in 67 international games including as many as three Olympics. His father’s younger brother Piet Lathouwers whistled in 65 matches including two Olympics.



Little wonder, Rob started umpiring at the age of 18. The umpiring career lasted 26 years. - 158 international matches including three Olympics, two World Cups and 11 editions of Champions Trophy.



Guust Lathouwers Memorial Trophy instituted in 1986 by the FIH, in the name of his father, is awarded every two years to an individual for outstanding services to the development and promotion of umpiring.



He has great association with Pakistan. Most of his 11 visits were related to umpiring assignments, mostly Champions Trophy.



Lately, he has been closely allied to the Dar Hockey Academy, Pakistan’s’ premier hockey nursery today. Since 2010, Dar HA has made five tours of Holland and it is Rob’s MOP club in Vught who have been their hosts each time.



“I have known Taqueer Dar since 1984 when he figured in Pakistan’s gold medal winning squad at the Los Angeles Olympics. It gives me a great sense of pride that the Dar HA is now Pakistan hockey’s biggest conveyer belt of young talent. In 2012, on Taqueer’s invitation, a Dutch Veterans team consisting mostly of Olympic and World Cup medallists had a wonderful tour of Lahore. Plans afoot for another visit later this year”



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com