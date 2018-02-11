



HC Rotterdam’s Jeroen Hertzberger and SV Kampong’s David Harte and Sander de Wijn helped UniKL to the Malaysian Hockey League TNB Cup title, beating Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club for their first title since joining the league.





They won a shoot-out 4-3 after normal time had ended 1-1, winning the 80,000 Malaysia Ringgit bounty (c. €16,500).



Hertzberger struck the winning shoot-out, getting the best of KLHC goalkeeper Roslan Jamaluddin to kickstart the celebrations.



The first half saw both teams in cautious form. UniKL could not score from their three corners while KLHC had two go begging. Glenn Turner finally made the breakthrough in the 33rd minute when he found space in the D to smash home.



The lead did not last long, though, with Jang Jong Hyun equalising three minutes later, ultimately sending the game to a shoot-out.



