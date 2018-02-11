By Aftar Singh





Historic: UniKL players celebrating after beating KLHC in the TNB Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — M. AZHAR ARIF / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) finally had something to crow about in the domestic hockey scene.





The team finally lifted their first ever silverware in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) by winning the TNB Cup after beating KL Hockey Club (KLHC) in a sudden death penalty shootout.



UniKL edged KLHC 4-3 in the sudden death penalty shootout after both teams failed to break the 1-1 deadlock in regulation time at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil last night.



Jeroen Hertzberger was the hero for UniKL as he converted the sudden death shootout goal.



Glenn Turner gave UniKL the lead in the 33rd minute before KLHC equalised three minutes later through Jang Jong-hyun.



But both teams failed to get the winning goal and the match had to be decided by penalties in the end.



It started to pour and the rain was a good omen for UniKL as they finally won the penalty shootout to lift the TNB Cup since making their MHL debut in 2011.



In the first five penalty shooutout, Turner and Muhd Marhan Jalil scored for UniKL while KLHC goals were netted by Lee Nam-yong and Matthew Wills.



It was Hertzberger who delivered when it mattered most for UniKL.





Move it: KLHC’s Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor (right) is challenged by UniKL’s Muhd Marhan Jalil during the TNB Cup final last night.



“This is a historic win and we should have wrapped up the match in regulation time,” said UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj.



“All credit to the players and to KLHC as the final was of a high level.



“This win now allows me to move on in life and maybe look for other options as I have delivered.



“I was always confident we could do it even though it went into penalties,” said Arul.



KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan said it was a closely contested match and they played well but were let down by poor penalty conversions.



“Overall, I am happy with our team’s performance this season winning two titles – Tan Sri P.Alagendra Cup and the Charity Shield,” said Chiow Chuan.



Tenaga Nasional edged Premier Division champions Terengganu 4-3 to finish third.



Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook scored a brace for Tenaga in the eighth and 34th minutes.



Shello Silverius (seventh) and Muhammad Azrai Aizad (38th) contributed the other goals for Tenaga.



Joaqin Menini (25th, 54th) also scored two goals for Terengganu while Gonzalo Peillat (51st) netted the other goal.



Defender Peillat won the top scorer award with a total of 16 goals.



The Star of Malaysia