Pravin Narain



NATIONAL hockey coach Hector Smith hopes the Fiji Hockey Federation will have a bright future after the federation set its four-year strategic plans a fortnight ago.





Smith said finance was the major hardship for the federation.



"We met and set up our four-year strategic plan and trying to activate our competitions in the various centers around Fiji," Smith said.



"Fiji Hockey Federation is also planning to have some coaches clinic going so we can be all on the same page when preparing for the competitions and managing teams.



"We want to start the season on time which is expected to start with the primary school season, but we have to get the approval from the Ministry of Education as there are certain requirements to be met."



Fiji is expected to compete in the three international outing which includes Fiji Invitation in December, Hockey World League One and could also compete in the qualifiers for the Youth Olympic Games, however, it would depend on FASANOC as which sport is selected to compete at the qualifiers.



"From my point of view we need to have strong competition and pocket-friendly to the athletes since it is very expensive to move around, hire the grounds and people in our sport are volunteers," he said.



"Competition is the best form of teaching.



"It is hard to find sponsors and then if we have more than one international competition in a year then players cannot come away from their work as they need to hold their jobs. It is something which is hard to solve."



The Fiji Times