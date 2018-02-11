

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



It was the Christopher Ruhr show as the competition's leading scorer added another three to his tally – ending the dayon 18 – as Germany booked their place in the gold medal match.





Joining the host nation in the final of the 5th Men's Indoor Hockey World Cup are Austria, who put paid to Australia's hopes in front of a near capacity, 8,000-strong audience at the Max-Schmeling-Halle stadium in Berlin.



In the first semi-final, the Germans won 6-2 with Ruhr giving his side the lead, augmented by Fabian Pehlke’s rebound. Ruhr made It three form an acute angle.



Iran came back into it in the 20th minute when Navid Taherirad pounced on a rebounded ball and shot past Tobias Walter, giving Iran a confidence boost going into the half-time break.



Ruhr spun the lead out to 4-1 before Iran came back with a second goal with five minutes left on the clock. But Martin Haner and Ferdinand Weinke’s late goals meant Germany had safely secured a final place.



"We used the energy of the crowd, it certainly wasn't a problem with nerves," said Haner after the game, "But at times it was so loud out there was trouble communicating. It was something we had to get used to but we won't find it a problem in the final. For now, we are going to relax, have a lot of sports massage treatment, watch the other semi-final and get some rest."



European champions Austria beat Australia 2-1 to keep their double dream alive. It took until the 20th minute for the deadlock to end. Austria's talismanic captain Michael Korper opened the scoring with a trademark penalty corner on the stroke of half-time. His ferocious penalty corner flew past Banjamin Rennie to send his team into the break on a high note.



In the second half, Australia found their touch as Jack Hayes burst through the centre of the field and found James Knee who slammed the ball home for an equaliser.



Korper, though, won it from a slipped penalty corner strike, which keeps proving so successful for Austria.



Euro Hockey League media release