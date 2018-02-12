

Photo by Mark Pugh



East finished first the boys’ competition and West finished in top spot in the girls’ final placings at the Indoor U18 Inter District at Bell’s Sports Centre.





The boys’ U18 Indoor Inter District got underway with East v Midland in the main hall at Bells. Jacob Tweedie made a solo run through the Midland defence and slid the ball passed the keeper to break the deadlock. Shortly after, East advanced their lead to two when Fraser Heigh drilled the ball against the backboard.



East made it three through Charlie Jack ending the first half 3 -0 in East’s favour. In the second half Midland almost got themselves back into the game but the East goalkeeper made a great save to his left hand side. A penalty corner was awarded to East in the 20th minute and a well worked corner resulted in Fraser Heigh lifting the ball into the roof of the net. 4-0 to East. Another goal was scored this time in the 26th minute, Midland trying to push forward with a kicking back left space at the back. A well-worked penetrating pass was guided into the goal by East’s Hanru Wehmeyer.



Midland responded pulling one back within the minute from a well worked penalty corner Jamie Golden smashed it home, 5-1. Midland’s John Steven from open play made it 5-2. East advanced again in the last minute as Midland tried to push for a comeback. Gaps in Midlands defence opened up and a misplaced pass was intercepted and left East with an overload in the final third for an easy tap in to end the match with a 6-2 win for East.



In the other Boys match of West v North there was a competitive first half, the only goal to break the deadlock came in the 5th minute for Andrew McConnell. Early in the second half it was Fin Renton that pulled a goal back for North to bring it back to all square. West seemed to step up a gear after this; converting four goals in under five minutes, the spoils for Ben Carrol, Ben Wilson, Andrew McConnell and Sam Eadie. North received a penalty stroke, Cammie Robson stepped up and coolly converted to make the score 5-2. Fraser Cowie scored West’s sixth goal from open play. To finish the game Ben Carrol scored his Brace, leaving the game as a 7-2 win for the West team.





Photo by Mark Pugh



In the South v Midland Indoor U18 Inter District girls match a goal in the first minute was scored by Captain Emily Dark. The second minute saw Midland advance 0-2 from a well worked short corner. Dark made it three for Midland and only four minutes had been played. South’s Chloe Aitchison made a superb run past the Midland defence and slipped the ball through the legs of the Midland Keeper to make it 3-1. A fourth for Midland came from open play Emily Dark on a rampage. Ruth Blaike converted Midland’s fifth. Another goal for Emily Dark came with just two minutes to go from open play. In the dying seconds Midland scored again with a great individual piece of ball skill from Ruth Blaike. 7-1 the game finished.



East v West faced off in the other girls’ game. West was first to strike through Holly Burns. East however played some slick hockey to work the ball to Georgia Jones for her first of the day. Captain of West Margery Justice pushed her team in front once again a minute from half time, leaving the score 1-2 at the half. West struck early after the half time break, a goal a minute, Katherine Meenan, Browyn Shields scoring singles and Justice getting her brace. Georgia Jones replied shortly after with her brace goal to make it 2-5, however West were not finished. Shields added a brace along with Justice scoring her hat trick.



Back with the boys’, North opened the scoring on the third minute by Kyle Prothero. A penalty flick was awarded on the 4th minute of the game that resulted in the first goal of the match from Midland. Jamie Golden flicked the ball brilliantly into the top right hand corner to give Midland an early lead. Midland were awarded another flick but Jamie Golden was unable to convert this one and the score remained even after nine minutes gone. One minute before half time and play was stopped after an attempted shot resulted in Cammie Robson taking a hit to the head and receiving a nasty gash above the eye. Midland took the lead just before half time through Cammy Bell. North pull back an equaliser with 8 minutes to go, James Morrison getting the honours. Jamie Golden made it 3-2 with less than two minutes to go. Jamie Golden completed his hat-trick and the game finishes 4-2 to Midland.



East and West faced off in the other Boys’ Indoor U18 Inter District match, East got out of the blocks first with Hanru Wehmeyer continuing his scoring efforts from the previous game. West fought back quickly with three goals in two minutes, Ben Wilson with one and Andrew McConnell a brace. East were not out of it as Wehmeyer led the charge scoring his brace. Fraser Cowie of West instantly responded to take the game to 2-4 in West’s favour. West conceded a penalty corner and Fraser Heigh added to East’s tally with the conversion. Three minutes from time Alex Riddle pulled East level, to share the points.



The girls’ competition was back on court once again. Midland took the lead early on but didn’t take East long to get back into with a nice slot passed the keepers left foot from Georgie Jones to equalise for East. Another goal for Midland was scored by Ruth Blaikie. Blaikie made it 3-1 and completed her hat-trick before half time after a few good stops from the East goalkeeper; Blaikie eventually slotted the ball into the bottom left hand corner. An early goal for East was scored just after the break after a missed clearance from the keeper allowed Faith Joubert the opportunity to tap the ball in. Midland responded straight away and number Izzy Folan scored straight from the restart from open play 2-4. Emily Dark scored on the seventeenth minute from a penalty corner smashing the ball into the bottom left hand corner, 2-5. With just three minutes left the East goalkeeper pulled off a great save down to her left hand side to deny Midland another goal but the ball wasn’t long before it was back in the East goal with Blaikie getting her 4th of the match. Straight from the restart Blaikie was at it again this time finishing in the bottom right, her fifth of the match 2-7. It could have been more if it wasn’t for a great couple of saves from the East keeper from consecutive saves right at the death to keep the score at 2-7.





Photo by Mark Pugh



West Girls played South Girls in their second round of Indoor U18 Inter District matches. West were aggressive in their start with Katherine Meenan starting them off. Bronwyn Shields doubled the score inside a minute of the first conversion from a penalty corner. Lucy Williamson was next to add her name to the score card in the seventh minute, the eighth minute saw Holly Burns convert. South pulled a goal back in the tenth minute through captain Lucy Murray. Lucy Arnold of West made the score 5-1 through a well place penalty corner. The following minute saw South double their tally their captain once again making the difference. West put their foot to the floor and notched 6 goals, three for Shields, Sophie Redpath, Margery Justice singles and Meenan her brace. South had late replies Murray gaining a hat trick and Aimee Martin converting a penalty corner in the last minute. Finally tally 11 for West and 4 for South.



The Boys’ matches returned and it was West versus Midland on the main court. Andrew McConnell opened the scoring for West in the third minute. Midland responded straight away from a goal from restart from Alex Wilson, 1-1. Keir Robb for Midland made it 2-1 from a lovely one two around the area and smashed it in the net. Jamie Golden made it 3-1 to Midland with a great shot fired into the bottom left hand side of the goal form a wide angle on the eighteenth minute from Captain Golden. West pulled one back after a penalty stroke was awarded after a penalty corner strike hit a player on the foot on the post. McConnell brilliantly smashing it top right hand side to narrow the score line with nine minutes to go, 2-3. A hat trick for McConnell came just a few minutes later after a quick breakaway and he was left with a tap in after some neat little 1-2 passing sequences 3-3. Midland took the lead with just over three minutes to go Wilson scoring. Jaimie Golden scored in the last seconds from a penalty corner after he rifled the ball into the roof of the net game finished 3-5.



In the Boys East v North match East scored two goals in the third minute, first to notch a goal was Charlie Jack from a penalty corner and then straight after Fraser Heigh insured his name was on the score sheet for the third game. Ben Pearson made East’s leads three goals from a converted penalty corner. Heigh converted his brace in the tenth minute making it four to East and North yet to score. The final score before half time came from Charlie Jack scoring his brace ending the half 5-0. The second half started back and the game was competitive, it wasn’t until the 22nd minute that East converted. Hanru Wehmeyer getting his first of this match. A hat trick came for Charlie Jack shortly after Weymeyer’s goal making the score 7-0. North pushed forward determined not to leave the match without a goal, Leon Potts converting. East’s Heigh made his brace two minutes from time taking the game to 8-1. In the final minute north gained a penalty corner and James Morrison fired it passed the keeper. The final score East 8-2 North. This result sealing the Indoor U18 Inter District title for East boys.





Photo by Mark Pugh



In the final matches in the girls competition South took on East. South’s captain, Lucy Murray drilled the ball in to the net in the first minute of play to start her side off. Play was up and down the court for a number of minutes with no further conversions. The twelfth minute saw East concede a penalty corner, Murray again stepping up for her team and making it two goals in South’s favour, the only goals of the first half. In to the second half Aimee Martin drew out the defence to slide the ball past the East keeper. Shortly after Chloe Richardson was next to add to South’s tally, East with no response despite their hard efforts. Murray made her hat trick from another set piece and three minutes from time Hannah McNair finished the game at 6-0 for South.



The showdown for first place of the Indoor U18 Inter District took place in the main hall, West and Midland going into their final game both on six points from their previous matches. Midland’s Ruth Blaikie had a goal notched off early in the first half, the ball deemed to have been flicked outside the West D before looping over the keeper. The threat of going down a goal sparked fire in West attacks, Margery Justice claiming the first goal of the game. It only took three minutes for Midland to reel West back in and equalise through an Emily Dark trade mark short corner. The half playing out to a 1-1 draw. In the second half it was once again West to edge in front. This time it was Bronwyn Shields adding to her tally for the day and earning the lead. A full five minutes of attack and turnovers for both teams passed before Midland finished one of their opportunities in front of goal. Holly Duval with the goal to take the game back to a tie. The game played out, West defence standing strong against relentless Midland attack. The final whistle sounded and West girls celebrated as the draw enabled them to take midlands crown on goal difference.



Boys’ Standings



East

Midland

West

North



Girls’ Standings



West

Midland

South

East



Scottish Hockey Union media release