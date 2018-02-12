



Lahore - Lahore Lions retained their 2nd Women Hockey Super League title after beating Peshawar Deers 1-0 in final here at the National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.





There were hardly any circle penetrations or goal attempts in the first quarter. The match became fully alive in the second quarter, where good up and down stuff ensued with fine moves from both the sides. Areeba Sarwar brilliantly dived to flick the ball into the net to score the only goal of the match.



Earlier in the third position play off, Karachi Dolphins riding on Tehmina Mustafa's hat-trick defeated Quetta Panthers 6-3 in a high-scoring match.



Popular Group chairman Imamuddin Shoqeen graced the final as chief guest and presented the trophy to Lahore Lions , who were also given Rs 100,000 as prize money while runners-up Peshawar got richer by Rs 75,000. The other three sides, Karachi Dolphins, Quetta Panthers and Islamabad Shaheens were given Rs 50,000 each. Player of tournament award went to Shahrika Sarwar (Lahore) while Tehmina Mustafa (Karachi) was top scorer and Rushna Khan (Lahore's captain) best goalkeeper and all received Rs 10,000 each.



