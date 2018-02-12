

Against the odds: UiTM players celebrating their victory against Politeknik in the Malaysian Hockey League Division One final yesterday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT passed a stern test with flying colours to lift their fourth Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Division One title.





UiTM, comprising only local varsity students, showed how far a united effort can take a team when they overcame Politeknik – boasting five South Koreans – 3-1 in the final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



The win capped a great run for the university team who kept a 100% record in the league.



Both UiTM and Politeknik will be promoted to the Premier Division next year.



UiTM, who also won the league title in 2010, 2013 and 2015, pocketed RM30,000 while Politeknik took home RM20,000.



UiTM started off well by taking the lead in the eighth minute when Muhammad Fitri Ismail collected a loose ball before slamming home.



But their joy was short-lived when Politeknik stepped on the gas to equalise three minutes later through a penalty stroke by Mohamad Shazwi Rani.



Undeterred by the equaliser, UiTM charged back strongly to score twice.



UiTM earned a penalty stroke in the 19th minute and former national junior defender G. Kavin Kartik’s slow push passed through goalkeeper Muhd Nur Ariff Hamda.



Nor Azrul Abdul Rahman made it three for UiTM in the 58th minute.



UiTM team manager Ahmad Tamizy Mohammed praised his players for their fighting spirit.



“We had faith in our local university players and they justified it by beating the fancied Politeknik,” said Tamizy.



“It’s great to win the league title for the fourth time. Our challenge now is to go after our first President’s Cup (overall Cup),” said Ahmad.



Kedah came back from two goals down to beat Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) 5-2 to finish third and receive RM10,000.



