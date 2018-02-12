

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Goals from Johnny Kinder and GB international Ian Sloan helped title hopefuls Wimbledon pull off a 2-1 win over second-placed Beeston on Saturday, stretching their unbeaten run to seven games in the English men’s Premier Division.





A tense match was still goalless after 48 minutes, but Kinder slammed home to give Wimbledon the lead before Ian Sloan doubled their advantage two minutes later.



Sam Ward pulled one back for the visitors towards the end but they couldn’t find a second goal. Wimbledon are now fifth and just one point outside the play-off positions.



East Grinstead hold fourth spot, but they needed a last-minute Ashley Jackson strike to give them a 3-2 win over Holcombe. Tony Wilson opened the scoring for EG in the first half and it was soon 2-0 when Jackson converted a penalty stroke.



But goals from Matthew Rees-Gibbs and Richard Lane had levelled the scores for Holcombe, leaving it up to Jackson to put his side back in front.



Hampstead & Westminster got the better of Brooklands MU in an entertaining 5-3 game on Sunday. Matt Guise-Brown led the scoring for Hampstead, scoring from two penalty corners in quick succession with Sam French, Jonny Gooch and Michael Watt also on the scoresheet.



David Flanagan scored one in each half for Brooklands and Peter Cornell also found the net. The result pushes Hampstead & Westminster to within two points of a play-off berth.



Leaders Surbiton were comfortable winners against bottom-of-the-table Canterbury on Sunday with Alan Forsyth hitting a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 15. Chris Grassick and David Goodfield added two goals each.



Reading were comfortable winners at home to struggling Sevenoaks, putting six past their opponents with no reply. Ben Boon, Richard Mantell, Dale Hutchinson, Edward Carson, Lee Morton and James Carson scored the goals.



Euro Hockey League media release