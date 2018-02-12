

Ian Sloan.



Goals from Johnny Kinder and GB international Ian Sloan helped title hopefuls Wimbledon pull off a 2-1 win over second-placed Beeston on Saturday, stretching their unbeaten run to seven games in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.





A tense match was still goalless after 48 minutes, but Kinder slammed home to give Wimbledon the lead before Ian Sloan doubled their advantage two minutes later.



Sam Ward pulled one back for the visitors towards the end but they couldn’t find a second goal. Wimbledon are now fifth and just one point outside the play-off positions.



East Grinstead hold fourth spot, but they needed a last-minute Ashley Jackson strike to give them a 3-2 win over Holcombe. Tony Wilson opened the scoring for East Grinstead in the first half and it was soon 2-0 when Ashley Jackson converted a penalty stroke.



But goals from Matthew Rees-Gibbs and Richard Lane had levelled the scores for Holcombe, leaving it up to Jackson to put his side back in front.



Hampstead & Westminster got the better of Brooklands MU in an entertaining 5-3 game on Sunday. Matt Guise-Brown led the scoring for Hampstead, scoring from two penalty corners in quick succession with Sam French, Jonny Gooch and Michael Watt also on the scoresheet.



David Flanagan scored one in each half for Brooklands and Peter Cornell also found the net. The result pushes Hampstead & Westminster to within two points of a play-off berth.



Leaders Surbiton were comfortable winners against bottom-of-the-table Canterbury on Sunday with Alan Forsyth hitting a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 15. Chris Grassick and David Goodfield added two goals each.



Reading were comfortable winners at home to struggling Sevenoaks, putting six past their opponents with no reply. Ben Boon, Richard Mantell, Dale Hutchinson, Edward Carson, Lee Morton and James Carson scored the goals.



Men’s Conference North



James Hodgkinson scored the only goal as the University of Nottingham opened up a six-point gap at the top of the Men’s Conference North by beating second-placed Loughborough Students 1-0 on Sunday.



Desperate to stop their opponents tightening their grasp on the title, Loughborough brought on a kicking back in the closing stages but to no avail.



Cannock beat the University of Durham 1-0 and Preston took a 3-1 win against Doncaster. Deeside Ramblers recorded their third win of the campaign, a 2-1 defeat of Leeds.



In the only game to be played on Saturday in the North, Sheffield Hallam struck a blow to Bowdon’s title hopes with a 1-0 win thanks to a late Sam Tomlinson strike.



Men’s Conference East



It was top against bottom in the Men’s Conference East on Saturday as Oxted travelled to struggling West Herts. There was to be no surprise result with Oxted winning 8-1, condemning West Herts to their 11th defeat of the season.



Robbert Schenk and Sam Driver grabbed a brace each. The result, coupled with Southgate’s shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Richmond sees Oxted go top. In the other Saturday game, Chichester and Old Loughtonians played out a 0-0 draw.



Two goals from Joe Naughalty helped Brighton and Hove to a 3-2 win against Cambridge City on Sunday. It’s tight at the top with just four points separating Oxted, Southgate, Cambridge City and Brighton and Hove. In Sunday’s other game, Teddington beat old Georgians 5-2 with Eugene Malthouse scoring twice.



Men’s Conference West



The University of Exeter still lead the Men’s Conference West thanks to a convincing 5-0 win over bottom of the league Clifton Robinsons. Sam Hooper and Tom Watson scored twice each.



Cardiff and Met are still second and a point behind after a hard-fought 5-4 win over second-from-bottom Cheltenham. Jack Pritchard scored a hat-trick.



Team Bath Buccaneers drew 1-1 with Isca and Olton and West Warwicks beat Havant 4-2 with Harry Sherlock, Martin Ebbage, Tom Mallett and Steven Batten all on target.



A late Niall Stott goal grabbed a point for Fareham on Saturday, earning a 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing University of Birmingham.



