

Alex Danson and coach Danny Kerry



Great Britain were defeated 3-1 by Argentina in the second game of their five-match series in Rosario.





Goals from Delfina Merino, Maria Jose Granatto and Julieta Jankunas guided Argentina to victory after Ellie Rayer had scored her first goal for Great Britain.



Captain Alex Danson made her 100th appearance for GB while Hollie Pearne-Webb received her 50th GB cap, both were marked before the match with presentations from head coach Danny Kerry.



Speaking after the game head coach Danny Kerry said: "Alex's leadership on this trip has taken that skill to a new level and there can't be many prouder people than me to see her receive her 100th cap.



"She is an inspiration to so many inside and outside of our sport."



It was Great Britain who took the lead just as they had done in the first match. Captain Danson found space in the circle but her effort was initially kept out by Belen Succi but Rayer reacted quickly to put over the line from close range.



Shortly before the first break Argentina levelled through Merino whose reverse stick shot gave Rose Thomas no chance in the Great Britain goal. The second quarter was another tight affair but on the stroke of half-time Maria Jose Granatto gave Argentina the lead, cleverly lifting the ball over Thomas.



Julieta Jankunas extended Argentina's lead at the end of the third quarter, a fine move down the left was finished off with a fine deflection from Jankunas at the near post.



The next match of the series takes place on 14 February at 9.30pm UK time.



Great Britain XI: Rose Thomas, Laura Unsworth, Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Sarah Robertson, Alex Danson (C), Giselle Ansley, Sophie Bray, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Shona McCallin, Nicola White



Subs: Sarah Haycroft, Hannah Martin, Ellie Rayer, Emily Defroand, Jo Hunter, Amy Costello



England Hockey Board Media release