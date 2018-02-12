

Susannah Townsend scored the opener.



Great Britain were narrowly beaten 2-1 in the opening match of their five-match series with Argentina in Rosario.





Susannah Townsend gave Great Britain the lead in the opening quarter in her first appearance for GB since winning gold in Rio before Maria Campoy levelled with fifteen minutes to go before Eugenia Trinchinetti's winner.



Eight athletes made their Great Britain debuts as Amy Costello, Rose Thomas, Nikki Cochrane, Anna Toman, Emily Defroand, Hannah Martin, Ellie Rayer and Jo Hunter received their first caps.



Speaking after the match head coach Danny Kerry said: “Overall we are pleased with our performance. Amy Costello had an assured first cap and Sarah Robertson gave a hard working and intelligent performance.



“We have targeted some areas and as a coaching staff we cannot ask more in terms of the application shown from the athletes.



“As we become more acclimatised to the Argentinean summer we will be able to bring even more energy to our play.”



Great Britain XI: Nikki Cochrane, Zoe Shipperley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Laura Unsworth (C), Sarah Haycroft, Susannah Townsend, Sarah Robertson, Ellie Rayer, Giselle Ansley, Ellie Watton, Nicola White



Subs: Anna Toman, Hannah Martin, Emily Defroand, Sophie Bray, Jo Hunter, Amy Costello



England Hockey Board Media release