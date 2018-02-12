Alexie Beovich







Australia’s Indoor Hockey World Cup journey has come to a close, the Australian Men’s team fell to Iran 5-0 in Sunday night’s bronze medal match.

Australia has far exceeded expectations at the tournament, finishing fourth amongst a pool of experienced indoor hockey nations.





Regardless of who won the match history would be made as no non-European teams have ever taken out a bronze medal at the World Cup. The fact that both Australia and Iran were in a position to do so is a testament to the hard work of both sides.



The boys in green and gold went into their match against Iran with a depleted squad having lost two players to injury throughout the tournament. Despite the score line, Australia never looked like they were out manned at any point in the match.



The early stages of the match saw both sides testing each other out, passes were flying around the pitch and hard tackles were being made.



It was Iran’s Reza Norouzzadeh who broke the deadlock, guiding the ball into the goals for the first score of the day. Norouzzadeh went on to score two 40’ goals from the field, earning himself a hat trick and putting an exclamation mark on Iran’s performance. Also scoring for Iran was Navid Taherirad and Hamid Nooranian.



Australia didn’t go without some scoring chances of their own, in the second half Jake Sherren found himself with an open shot on goal but luck proved to be on Iran’s side when the ball bounced off the cross bar.



As the siren sounded a moment of true sportsmanship occurred, both goalkeepers met in the middle of the pitch and exchanged shirts, a moment both side will remember forever.



Enough can’t be said about the herculean effort that Australia has shown in both the men’s and women’s competitions throughout this World Cup. To come from only a small amount of practice prior to arriving in Europe to placing 4th and 6th respectively is an unbelievable result that couldn’t be done by any other athletes in the world.



Austria took out the men’s competition defeating Germany 3-3 (3-2) in shootouts. It was Austria's Michael Körper who threw the winning punch.



In the women’s competition Germany defeated Netherlands 2-1 in front of a sold out crowd. Germany’s Anne Schroder scored the winning goal with eight minutes left on the clock.



Congratulations to the players, staff and their families who helped to get them there, you’ve done yourselves and Australia proud!



Hockey Australia media release