By Jugjet Singh





From left -- MHC deputy president Datuk Dr S. Shamala, C. Paramalingam, Klang HA president Zulkifli Abbas, Olak (A) skipper Nizam Adha, Olak team manager Joseph de Silva.



OLD La Sallian Association of Klang (Olak) (A) defended their title in the Second Edition of the C. Paramalingam Trophy at the Pandamaran Stadium in Klang last weekend.





The six-a side, which saw 10 teams competing, was organised by the Klang Disctict Hockey Association in honour of Olympian Paramalingam, 83.



Paramalingam played for the country from 1956 to 1970.



And in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, he scored nine goals and was one of the top scorers.



He coached the National team for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and was the only Asian coach to guide the Asian All Star team.



And he is still actively involved in development around Klang.



"This is a great honour for coach Paramalingam who has contributed much towards the sport from the 50s until today. The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) is always grateful to former players and coaches for their commitment," said MHC deputy president Datuk Dr S. Shamala who was present for the event.



Olak A beat Selangor Sikhs 1-0 in the finals, while Olak (B) and Royal Klang Club finished third and fourth respectively.



