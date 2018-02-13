Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today announces the Kookaburras 18-member team for next month’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Perak, Malaysia.





World number one Australia will take on hosts Malaysia (ranking 12th), Rio Olympics gold medallists Argentina (second), India (sixth), England (seventh) and Ireland (10th) in the tournament which runs from Saturday 3 March to Saturday 10 March.



Each nation will meet each other once in a round robin format, before the finals on Saturday 10 March, with the top two sides to meet in the decider.



The Kookaburras, who won the World League Final in India in December, were last in action in a four-match Test Series against the Netherlands which ended with one win each and two draws.



Australia utilised the bulk of its squad for the Dutch Series, helping formalise selection for the Azlan Shah Cup.



From the World League Final squad, Tom Craig (hamstring), Trent Mitton (thumb) and Flynn Ogilvie (hamstring) all return after injuries, while goalkeeper Andrew Charter and young defender Tim Howard are included after good form against the Netherlands.



Jeremy Hayward is out with a wrist injury, while Tristan White and Matthew Swann are unavailable due to work commitments. Competition for spots has forced goalkeeper Tristan Clemons and forward Tom Wickham to miss out on the final team.



Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch said: “We’ve got a very competitive group at the moment so each selection is tough. It’s a good position to be in.



“The team we’ve selected for Azlan Shah has a good mixture of experience and youth and some of the younger players will experience Malaysian conditions for the first time.



“We’ve retained a large number of the players from the World League Final but we welcome back Ogilvie, Mitton and Craig from injury.



“Ogilvie was a strong performer against a quality Dutch midfield group. He did really well in his first games after almost nine months out, which is a good sign.



“Mitton hasn’t played since the Oceania Cup in October, he was very good last year and we hope to get him back to that form.



“It’s also great to have Craig back and fully fit with us after injury. He looked very dangerous with his pace against the Dutch but he also needs to have control. Charter and Howard have also earned their spots after performing well against the Dutch.”



Batch explained Australia’s strong goalkeeping options meant that Clemons was unlucky to miss out and provided an update on Hayward’s injury.



“We’ve got three good mature goalkeepers and they’re putting pressure on each other,” Batch said.



“This time we’ve gone for Andrew Charter and Tyler Lovell but they need to keep performing.



“Hayward is unavailable due to a wrist injury but we’re expecting him to be available for selection for the Commonwealth Games.”



Batch was excited about the opponents the Kookaburras will face at the Azlan Shah Cup and said there was plenty to be gained from the tournament, where they finished as runners-up in 2017.



“It’s a very competitive tournament,” Batch said. “This year it’s raised up a level again with Argentina being at the tournament, plus the hosts Malaysia and an Ireland side who we don’t play often.



“We’ll play Malaysia, England and India at the Commonwealth Games, so we’ll get a good look at them too.”



The Azlan Shah Cup will be Australia’s final competitive matches before the Commonwealth Games and Batch acknowledged it would help form selection for the final 18-member team for the Gold Coast.



“I think we’ve got a good mixture, not only in the 18 we’ve picked, but in our squad as a whole where we combine the experienced players in the group with our younger players,” he said.



“They’re learning quickly and we want to be able to perform every time we go out on the pitch, so that’s why Azlan Shah is important preparation for the Commonwealth Games.”



The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will be televised on Fox Sports in Australia.



Kookaburras team for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup:

Athlete (City, State)

Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Jeremy Edwards (Hobart, TAS)

Blake Govers (Wollongong, NSW)

Jake Harvie (Dardanup, WA)

Tim Howard (Wakerley, QLD)

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC)

Mark Knowles (c) (Rockhampton, QLD)

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA)

Edward Ockenden (Hobart, TAS)

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)

Lachlan Sharp (Lithgow, NSW)

Jacob Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA)



Kookaburras’ Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Fixtures:

Saturday 3 March 9pm AEDT - Australia v England

Sunday 4 March 11:30pm AEDT - Malaysia v Australia

Tuesday 6 March 9pm AEDT – India v Australia

Wednesday 7 March 7:05pm AEDT – Australia v Ireland

Friday 9 March 7:05pm AEDT – Argentina v Australia

Saturday 10 March TBC – Finals



Hockey Australia media release