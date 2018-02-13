Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Mohammed of Benares
England men announce squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Published on Tuesday, 13 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 92
England at the World League Finals

England have named their 18-man squad to travel to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh in Malaysia between 3 and 10 March.



The squad heads out to Malaysia looking to lift the trophy which a number of England athletes won in May 2017 playing as Great Britain.

Australia, India, Ireland, Argentina and hosts Malaysia make up the other sides competing with the tournament providing good preparation ahead of the Commonwealth Games in April.

England head coach Bobby Crutchley said: "We are very excited to head out to Malaysia for the tournament with very fond memories from Great Britain's victory last year.

"The standard of the opposition is very high which will give us strong tests as we build towards the Commonwealth Games in April."

England Squad:

James Albery (Beeston)
Liam Ansell (East Grinstead)
David Condon (East Grinstead)
Brendan Creed (Surbiton)
Adam Dixon (Beeston)
James Gall (Surbiton)
Harry Gibson (GK) (Surbiton)
Mark Gleghorne (Beeston)
David Goodfield (Surbiton)
Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead)
Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster)
Barry Middleton (Holcombe)
George Pinner (GK) (Holcombe)
Phil Roper (Wimbledon)
Liam Sanford (Reading)
Ian Sloan (Wimbledon)
Sam Ward (Beeston)
Henry Weir (Wimbledon)

Fixtures (UK Times):

Sat 3 Mar - Australia 10am
Sun 4 Mar - India 8am
Tue 6 Mar - Ireland 8am
Wed 7 Mar - Argentina 10am
Fri 9 Mar - Malaysia 12pm
Sat 10 Mar - Classifications

England Hockey Board Media release

