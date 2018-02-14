Scotland U16 boys’ are in action this weekend as they take on UK Lions in a three-match test series.





The matches will be played on Friday 16 February at 7pm at Titwood; Saturday at 12.05pm at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, which will also be the venue for the match on Sunday at 12.30pm.



Scotland U16 Boys’ Head Coach Chris Duncan said, “The boys have worked hard individually over the winter and look in great shape moving into this year’s international programme.



“It’s great to have competitive games this early in the year and it’s brought a lot of focus into our training in the build-up. We passed 17 players into the Under 18 programme this year, so we have a young, but very promising group this year and we’re all looking forward to getting into match play this weekend.”



Squad:



Adam Mackenzie

Alex Wilson (C)

Ali Douglas

Ben Carroll

Ben Galloway

Cameron Bell

Cameron Bosi (GK)

Charlie Jack (VC)

Daniel Pearson

David Macrae

Iain Mcfadden

Jake Inglis

Joel Davenport

Kerr Robb (VC)

Logan McLure (GK)

Louis Gardiner

Lucas Grubb

Murray Caughey (GK)

Scott Menzies

Struan Griffiths



Scottish Hockey Union media release