COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - After five separate tryouts across the country last summer, players assembled in Moorpark, Calif. the weekend of January 27-28 for the final training camp and selection opportunity in front of the U.S. Men's Masters Team respective World Cup coaches. USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the rosters that will compete this summer at the FIH Grand Masters World Cup in Barcelona, Spain from June 20-30 and FIH Masters World Cup in Terrassa, Spain from July 27 to August 5.





“We have increased the number of teams we are taking to the World Cup from two teams to five and the competition for spots on the teams is more intense than ever before,” said Warren Prestwich, U.S. Men’s Masters Chairperson. “There will be a few disappointed people once they see the teams but everyone selected has worked hard to secure their spot.”



More than 100 masters-aged men came from all corners of the country, as well as from countries such as Japan, Paraguay and the United Arab Emirates, to showcase their skills over the two-day camp with the goal of being selected to represent the United States. In addition to each team having a manager and coach, the Masters World Cup entourage of four teams will also include a Tour Manager, Simon Walshaw, to take care of logistics outside of the regular duties expected of the team managers.



The U.S. Women's Masters Committee will be announcing their respective squads for the FIH Masters and Grand Masters World Cups within the next 48 hours.



Congratulations to those athletes selected for the FIH Masters and Grand Masters World Cups:



U.S. O-40: Men's Masters Team



Alexander Armas |Charlotte, N.C.

Raja Bal | Lexington, Mass.

TJ Bamrah | Santa Clara, Calif.

Federico Baudini | Doral, Fla.

Ellis Chance | Brooklyn, N.Y.

Adrian Cramp-Gale | South Pasadena, Calif.

Jeremy Gajkowski (Phoenixville, Pa.),

Alan Golding | Washington, D.C

Shawn Hindy | Fort Worth, Texas

Pedro Magalhaes | Hendersonville, Tenn.

Riyaz Mohamed | Scottsdale, Ariz.

Sukhwinder Sandhu | Mount Kisco, N.Y.

Allan Scally | Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Eldrid Sequeira | New York, N.Y.

Garfield Stewart (Bayshore, N.Y.

Kevin Tan | Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Warari | Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Jason Wellings | Coronado, Calif.



Coach: Shiv Jagday

Manager: Niles Draper



Alternates: David Eddie (Cambridge, Mass.), Danish Mahmud (Columbus, Ohio), Gurdev Singh (American Canyon, Calif.), Lakhvinder Singh (San Ramon, Calif.)



U.S. O-45: Men's Masters Team



Rino Bouwman | Ventura, Calif.

Randy Christie | Bronx, N.Y.

Adolph Colaco | Sugar Land, Texas

Raj Denhoy | New York, N.Y.

Andre Ferguson | Attlebro, Mass.

Juan Heredia | Miami, Fla.

Shamsher Johal | Phoenix, Ariz.

Harry Labana | Mountview, Calif.

Saran Mandair | San Jose, Calif.

Leroy Mayers | Parsippany, N.J.

Barry Merriman (Washington, D.C.

James Michael | New York, N.Y.

Marian Mueller | Barrington, R.I.

Barry Payne | Auburndale, Mass.

Chip Rogers | Oxford, Ohio

Alvaro Salcedo | Baltimore, Md.

Amanmeet Sandhu | Modesto, Calif.

Karamjit Singh | Clovis, Calif.



Coach: Laveen Jandu

Manager: Percy Wilman



Alternates: Harwinder Deol (American Canyon, Calif.), Sau Thong Lee (Vienna, Va.), Sumarjit Singh (Gilbert, Ariz.), Walter Velasquez (Olney, Md.), Angus Miller (Bedminster, N.J.)



U.S. O-50: Men's Masters Team



Prashant Aji | San Jose, Calif.

Sunil DeSouza | Lake Forest, Calif.

Fernando Diez de Oñate | Key Biscayne, Fla.

Ahmed Elmaghraby | Ledgewood, N.J.

Tommy Hoang | Westlake Village, Calif.

Srinu Karuturi | Monroe Township, N.J.

Markus Krueger | Seattle, Wash.

Damien Lanyon | Solana Beach, Calif.

Hugo Mazzalupi | King of Prussia, Pa.

Pradeep Menon | Cumming, Ga.

Manuel Morales | Miami, Fla.

Ali Murdoch | Austin, Texas

Muzammel Malik | Westminster, Md.

Caz Pereira | San Francisco, Calif.

Greg Pereira | Fulton, Md.

Ulrich Reinhardt | Ann Arbor, Mich.

Roberto Sabella | Key Biscayne, Fla.

Muhammad Siddiqui | Arlington, Va.



Coach: Adam Falla

Manager: Chris Pereira



Alternates: Dennis Brown (Lynchburg, Va.), Erik Enters (Harleysville, Pa.), Matt Hanson (Virginia Beach, Va.), Riaz Khan (Mission Viego, Calif.), Paul Slaats (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Charanjit Singh (Keller, Texas)



U.S. O-55: Men's Masters Team



Joost Douwes | Stanwood, Wash.

Andrew Dunning | Dubai, UAE

Manzar Iqbal | Chicago, Ill.

Peter Jones | Stamford, Conn.

Brijinder (Bob) Kholsa | Phoenix, Ariz.

Tommy Khoo | Bethesda, Md.

Amrit Kohli | Bethesda, Md.

Eric McGinley | McLean, Va.

John Michalek | Camarillo, Calif.

Jon O’Haire | Columbus, Ohio

Warren Prestwich | Towson, Md.

Jeremy Roberts | Beltsville, Md.

Alexander Rooks | Belmont, Mass.

Kanwardeep Sidhu | San Jose, Calif.

Jaswinder Singh | Woodlan, Calif.

Ian Tapsallc | Fairfield, Conn.

Ian Wagge | Scarborough, Maine

Don Warner | Henrico, Va.



Coach: Stephen Harvey

Manager: Neville Gardner



Alternates: Manmohan Brar (Phoenix, Ariz.), Clement D’Souza (Japan), Richard Hayden (Ashburn, Va.), Brian Spencer (Los Angeles, Calif.), Amjad Zia (Houston, Texas)



U.S. O-60: Men's Masters Team



Peter Bale | Salem, Ore.

Michael Coleman | Corona, Calif.

Andrew Dunning | Dubai, UAE

Lance Eichert | Conshocken, PAa.

Neville Gardner | Bethlehem, Pa.

Chamkaur Gill | Placentia, Calif.

Dieter Hillert | Encinitas, Calif.

Peter Jardine | Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Peter Jones | Stamford, Conn.

Raghbir Mangat | Gold River, Caif.

Eric McGinley | McLean, Va.

Darryl Michael | Delmar, N.Y.

Sankar Ramani | Fremont, Calif.

Alva Serrette | Stone Mountain, Ga.

Aaron Sher | Scottsdale, Ariz.

Manmohan Singh | Aliso Viejo, Calif.

Jeffrey Starfield | Marblehead, Mass.

Lawrence Zappone | Colorado Springs, Colo.



Captain-Coach: Peter Bale

Manager: Robert Goldmuntz



Alternates: Paramjit Singh (El Sobrante, Calif.), Derek Pappas (Palo Alto, Calif.)



USFHA media release