Josh Callinan





OUT: Hockeyroos striker Mariah Williams won't contest the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April after recently undergoing surgery. The 22-year-old will now aim for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Picture: Josh Callinan



HOCKEYROOS striker Mariah Williams has reset her sights on the 2020 Olympics after her dream to contest a home Commonwealth Games was shattered by surgery.





Tokyo becomes the next major goal for the 22-year-old former Hunter Sports High School student with April’s international multi-sports festival on the Gold Coast now out of the question.



Williams, whose parents live at Teralba, underwent a procedure recently to lengthen her adductor tendon and clean out her pubic symphysis and it’s set to keep her sidelined for six months.



“Extremely happy to be out of surgery and ready for the next 6 months of rehabbing back on the East Coast at the AIS,” Perth-based Williams wrote in an accompanying message.



“But unfortunately my injury puts me out of a home Commonwealth Games which is shattering but Tokyo 2020 Olympics is the big goal.”



Parkes-raised Williams has already had four lots of knee surgery with her latest two years ago almost ruling out an Olympic debut.



Since playing her first senior international game in 2013 Williams, who links with Newcastle women’s club Souths, has seven goals from 63 appearances.



On the weekend the Hockeyroos wrapped up two Test series in Perth with a fourth win from nine matches against China and Spain.



“We’ve still got a fair way to go before Comm Games,” coach Paul Gaudoin told Hockey Australia media.



“Getting international matches is really important for our progression to test ourselves and to know where we sit.



“We go away from this knowing the areas we need to work on and to really home in for six to seven weeks later.”



Meanwhile, Norths defender and Rio Olympian Matthew Dawson was on Tuesday named in the 18-man Kookaburras squad for the Azlan Shah Cup being played in Malaysia from March 3 to 10.



Unfortunately my injury puts me out of a home Commonwealth Games which is shattering but Tokyo 2020 Olympics is the big goal.

Mariah Williams



The Newcastle Herald