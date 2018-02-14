Ben Somerford







Team building was the goal as the Hockeyroos embarked on a camp earlier this week in Western Australia’s south-west.





The Hockeyroos squad, coaches and support staff journeyed to the Nanga Bush Camp in Dwellingup on Monday for the two-day camp which was aimed at team building.



Australia have recently completed a busy period of nine matches across back-to-back international series against China and Spain, ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.



The camp included activities such as the Speed Box Challenge and the Force Field which were about getting people out of their comfort zone and ensuring they planned accordingly.



There was also a raft building challenge which was all about communication, planning, team support and problem solving.



The players stayed the night at the Timbarra Bunk House in sleeping bags, before returning home with training resuming on Wednesday afternoon.



The Hockeyroos’ 18-member team for the Commonwealth Games will be announced in mid-March.



Australia will meet Rio Olympics conquerors New Zealand along with England, whom have several members from the gold-medal winning 2016 Olympics’ Great Britain side.



The Hockeyroos, who are chasing a fourth straight Commonwealth Games gold medal, are pooled with New Zealand, Canada, Ghana and Scotland.



Australia’s first game of the tournament is against Canada on Thursday 5 April.



Hockey Australia media release