By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom goalkeeper Cynthia Onyango poses with her prizes after she was named the StarTimes/SJAK Sports Personality of the month for January on February 14, 2018 at City Park Stadium, Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY |



Telkom women’s hockey goalkeeper Cynthia Onyango on Wednesday got a pleasant Valentine’s Day present after she won the StarTimes/SJAK Sports Personality of the month for January.



Cynthia beat tennis teen sensations Ryan Randiek and Sneha Kotecha, and boxer Nick Okoth to be the seventh recipient of the coveted prize.





The 24-year- old was voted by a panel of journalists after she emerged the best goal keeper during last month’s Africa Cup for Club Champions tourney in Accra, Ghana.



Cynthia conceded only two goals in six matches as Telkom, nine time winners of the competition, took silver after losing 1-0 to Ghana Revenue Authority in the final. Despite Telkom failing to defend their title, Cynthia won accolades from coaches and other players for her prowess in goal.



Her brilliant saves during the final saw the hosts only win by a solitary goal to claim their first continental title. She only conceded three goals throughout the 2017/2018 Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League season to help her team to an unprecedented 20th crown.



Cynthia received the monthly award on Thursday at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi in the presence of her teammates as well as Coach Jos Openda.



“This is a great surprise, thank you StarTimes for being the sponsors and SJAK for considering me for this prize. This truly goes a long way to inspire and motivate me to work harder. It also goes to show that hockey is an important sport in the country,” she underlined.



Other athletes who have been honoured with the SJAK/StarTimes award are Simon Kibai Cherono (Deaflympics), Helen Obiri (athletics), Janet Okelo (rugby), Ismail Changawa (Tennis), Edith Wisa volleyball) and Fatuma Zarika (boxing).



She vowed to help her club win more titles next season and also keep a clean sheet throughout the season.



The national team first choice keeper was awarded a StarTimes 42-inch digital television set and Sh100, 000.



“Telkom has been on top for many years and Cynthia’s prowess in goal has been one of the reasons for that and it is only fitting that we award her today,” StarTimes Director of Marketing and PR, Japheth Akhulia, said.



SJAK chairman Chris Mbaisi, said the association ventured into the unique monthly awards to give non-football players a chance to be recognized.



“We are happy that these awards are already inspiring players to work hard to accomplish their aim,” Mbaisi noted.



