KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) were duly rewarded for winning their first-ever title in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





They received a windfall of RM100,000 yesterday, in addition to the RM80,000 prize money for winning the TNB Cup last Saturday.



UniKL, who made their debut in the MHL in 2011, edged KL Hockey Club (KLHC) 4-3 on sudden-death penalty shootout in the final after both teams failed to break a 1-1 deadlock in regulation time.



UniKL Chancellor Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said the total reward of RM180,000 would be equally distributed among the players and officials.



“I congratulate the management and team. They defied the odds to become champions despite the underdog tag.



The Star of Malaysia