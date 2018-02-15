Women’s hockey national camp begins on Friday





Harendra Singh.



Hockey India (HI) on Wednesday announced a 34-member squad for the women’s national camp beginning on Friday as chief coach Harendra Singh emphasised on the need for speed and agility ahead of a busy year.





“Since 2018 is extremely important with mega-events in the pipeline, it is necessary for the team to stay fit and injury-free. At the same time, the players need to be fast and agile,” Harendra said ahead of the camp.



“We will have a series of classes and sessions to guide players and educate them on significance of fitness and achieving our target in major competitions,” he added.



The Indian women’s hockey team, which ended 2017 by winning the Asia Cup in Japan, will report for the camp at SAI, Bengaluru.



The team will begin its campaign this year with the tour of Korea from March 3 to 12 where it will play five matches. In May, the team will return to Korea to defend the Asian Champions Trophy title.



“The Korea tour is important as we want to implement a few combinations and get some good match practice before we leave for the CWG,” Harendra said.



“With the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy being held in Korea, it is good to get used to the playing conditions. And matches against the host ahead of a big competition is always good.”



The team will also feature in the World Cup in London in July and the Asian Games in August.



“Fitness is a long process and we are happy that Wayne Lombard (scientific advisor) has worked so closely where the girls have shown a good graph. The focus was mainly on fitness and speed with technical skill development in the first two camps. Now, the focus will be on implementing different combinations of attack and defence,” Harendra said.



The squad: Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Swati.



Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, P. Sushila Chanu, Sunita Lakra, Gurjit Kaur, Hnialum Lal Ruat Feli, Navdeep Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Neelu Dadiya. Midfielders: Namita Toppo, Nikki Pradhan, Deepika, Karishma Yadav, Renuka Yadav, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal, Udita, M. Lily Chanu, Nilanjali Rai, Suman Devi Thoudam. Forwards: Rani, Vandana Katariya, Preeti Dubey, Reena Khokhar, Anupa Barla, Sonika, Lalremsiami, Poonam Rani, Navneet Kaur, Navpreet Kaur.



The Hindu