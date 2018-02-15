COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is proud to announce the five U.S. Women’s Masters Teams to represent the United States at the 2018 FIH Masters World Cup. The biennial tournament is being held at the Club Egara in Terrassa, Spain from July 27 to August 5, with more than 140 national teams expected to compete in age categories from Over-35 to Over-55. Team USA is sending five U.S. Women’s Masters National Teams in the O-35, O-40, O-45, O-50 and O-55 age divisions. This marks a significant increase from the previous event held in 2016 in Canberra, Australia where both the women and men fielded two teams each. The squads will be aiming to build on their strong performances at the previous Masters World Cup, where the U.S. Women’s O-45 Team brought home a bronze medal.





As with previous events, selection was extremely competitive with six trials held on both the East and West Coasts. Performance at the trials was evaluated, with an alternative video, interview and reference assessment available for those unable to attend any of the trials. Extended squads were named in September 2017 and four additional practices were held in December and January before naming the final team rosters. It will be the third appearance for 15 athletes – Ana Berra, Megan Callahan, Lisa Cropper, Beth Denmead, Anne Dillman, Barbara Doran, Susan Elliott, Nicky Hitchens, Nancy Houghton, Kari Johns, Anne Keating, Maria Keesling, Florencia Manero, Georganne Nattress and Denise Zelenak.



Congratulations to the following athletes on their selection to represent Team USA at this year’s FIH Masters World Cup.



U.S. O-35 Women’s Masters Team:



Nicole Baudini | Doral, Fla.

Lucia Molina Berro | Miami, Fla.

Tiffany Cappellano | Oley, Pa.

Kelly Dearolf | Lancaster, Pa.

Jenny Everett | Fairfax, Va.

Patricia Gillern | Hartford, Vt.

Afton Hess | Joppa, Md.

Lifon Huynh | Santa Clara, Calif.

Brandilyn Alexander Kist | Tega Cay, S.C.

Heather Long | Pottstown, Pa.

Shannon Minnich | Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Elizabeth Putz | Monroeville, N.J.

Stacey Ross | Tamarac, Fla.

Jessica Rose Shellenberger | Lancaster, Pa.

Kiley Strohm | Hummelstown, Pa.

Michelle Webber | Baltimore, Md.

Melissa Weiss | Marriottsville, Md.

Elizabeth Wood | Phoenix, Ariz.



U.S. O-40 Women's Masters Team:



Rachel Barger | Atlanta, Ga.

Lauren Baugher | Waltham, Mass.

Ruth Busienei | Fountain Hills, Ariz.

Megan Callahan | Baltimore, Md.

Magdalena Castro | Key Biscayne, Fla.

Michelle Custer | Denver, Pa.

Melissa Emery | Big Sky, Mont.

Mara Grossi | Miami, Fla.

Kelly Hoffman | Portland, Maine

Carla Lane | Oklahoma City, Okla.

Kelly Mackinnon | Glen Cove, N.Y.

Maria Florencia Raffo | Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Kristy Recek | Bel Air, Md.

Jackie Scally | Oak Park, Calif.

Georgina Serenelli (Pinecrest, Fla.

Tamika Smith | Elkridge, Md.

Marije Toth | Erie, Colo.

Kelly Cawley Williamson | Oley, Pa.



U.S. O-45 Women's Masters Team:



Clara Ambrose | Westport, Conn.

Jen Anderson | Owings Mills, Md.

Chantal Lacroix Ayers | Apex, N.C.

Ana Berra | Doral, Fla.

Kim Bush | Raleigh, N.C.

Anne Dillman | Lancaster, Pa.

Susan Elliott | Fountainville, Pa.

Maya Harutyunyan | Glendale, Calif.

Nancy Houghton | Wallingford, Vt.

Kari Johns | Darien, Conn.

Margaret Kelly | Needham, Mass.

Gina Lucido | Henrico, Va.

Florencia Manero | Key Biscayne, Fla.

Wendi Massaro | Stamford, Conn.

Melissa Nash Mertz | Elizabethtown, Pa.

Christina Sommerfield | Providence, R.I.

Pamela Stuper | Hamden, Conn.

Patti Webb | Monkton, Md.



U.S. O-50 Women's Masters Team:



Christine Couteau | San Jose, Calif.

Silvia Irene Days | Argentina

Meri Dembrow | Royal Oak, Mich.

Beth Denmead | Netcong, N.J.

Sophie Etienne | Belmont, Mass.

Karina Ebe Greco | Argentina

Carol Gulija | Flemington, N.J.

Nicky Hitchens | Philadelphia, Pa.

Maria Keesling | Downingtown, Pa.

Barb Marois | Dover, N.H.

Laura Alejandra Mena | North Miami, Fla.

Kelly Dawson Setser | Louisville, Ky.

Denise Sheehan | Glenmoore, Pa.

Alison Smith | Highland Park, Ill.

Nori Smith | Suwanee, Ga.

Mercedes Suarez-Russell | Granada Hills, Calif.

Alicia Terrizzi | Pottstown, Pa.

Denise Zelenak | Wilmington, Del.



U.S. O-55 Women's Masters Team:



Diane Angstadt | Middletown, Pa.

Deb Atkins | Quarryville, Pa.

Donna Chung | Canton, Mass.

Lisa Cropper | Franklin, Mass.

Karen Croteau | Harpswell, Maine

Ishbel Dickens | Seattle, Wash.

Barbara Doran | New York, N.Y.

Cindy Dysenchuk | Coventry, Conn.

Cathy Jackson | Wilmington, Del.

Anne Keating | New York, N.Y.

Linda Kreiser | Middletown, Pa.

Lorraine Lewis | Bethesda, Md.

Diane Molinaro | Quakertown, Pa.

Wendy Morris | Lafayette, N.J.

Georganne Nattress | Norwalk, Conn.

Janet Powers | Towson, Md.

Michelle Reilly-Finegan | Doylestown, Pa.

Barb Wachowiak | Hamburg, N.Y.



USFHA media release