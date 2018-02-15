Pakistan were off to a winning start at the 3-nation hockey tournament at Muscat's Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.





They defeated the hosts Oman 3-0.



All three goals came through open play



Pakistan were ahead by two goals at the half time.



Shafqat Rasool, who has been recalled after a long time, was one of the scorers.



Oman's new head coach is Pakistan's former captain Tahir Zaman.



SCORERS:

Pakistan: Ali Shan (13'), Ajaz Ahmed (21'), Shafqat Rasool (45'),



Thursday,s Match: Pakistan vs Japan



The three sides will play each other twice followed by a final between the sides finishing first and second in the double league.



PHF Media release