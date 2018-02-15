Pakistan downs Oman 3-0 in opening match of 3-nation hockey tournament
Pakistan were off to a winning start at the 3-nation hockey tournament at Muscat's Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.
They defeated the hosts Oman 3-0.
All three goals came through open play
Pakistan were ahead by two goals at the half time.
Shafqat Rasool, who has been recalled after a long time, was one of the scorers.
Oman's new head coach is Pakistan's former captain Tahir Zaman.
SCORERS:
Pakistan: Ali Shan (13'), Ajaz Ahmed (21'), Shafqat Rasool (45'),
Thursday,s Match: Pakistan vs Japan
The three sides will play each other twice followed by a final between the sides finishing first and second in the double league.
PHF Media release