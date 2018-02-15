



Captain Alex Danson netted her 49th and 50th goals for Great Britain in their 5-2 defeat to Argentina in Rosario.





Maria Jose Granatto grabbed a brace in the opening quarter before two from Bianca Donati and a strike from Milagros Fernandez saw Argentina work their way into a 5-1 lead.



Danson was on hand to grab a consolation strike late on and reach the landmark of 50 goals for Great Britain while Susannah Townsend made her 50th appearance for GB and Scotland's Sarah Robertson made her 100th international appearance.



Argentina raced into an early lead after just five minutes when Granatto connected with a clever deflection at a penalty corner to lift the ball over Cochrane, however Great Britain responded immediately as captain Alex Danson netted her 49th GB goal.



In the final minute of the first quarter Argentina moved back into the lead, Granatto collected the ball in the circle before rounding the keeper and slotting home.



The hosts piled on the pressure in the second half, encouraged by a vocal home crowd, and after a flurry of penalty corners extended their lead through Bianca Donati’s low drag-flick. On the stroke of half-time Argentina moved further ahead when Fernandez got deflected home from another penalty corner.



GB battled well in the third quarter causing Argentina problems and putting pressure of their own onto the host’s backline. But it was to be Argentina who grabbed the only goal of the quarter as Donati scored her second on 42 minutes.



Seven minutes from time Danson dived to lift a shot from the top of the circle high into the net, her 50th GB goal, and give her side a deserved late consolation goal.



Great Britain: Nikki Cochrane, Zoe Shipperley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Laura Unsworth, Sarah Haycroft, Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Jo Hunter, Alex Danson, Sophie Bray, Nicola White



Subs: Rose Thomas, Hannah Martin, Sarah Robertson, Ellie Rayer, Emily Defroand, Giselle Ansley, Ellie Watton



